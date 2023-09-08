Asia cup is total disrespect to Pakistan and world cricket by indian BCCI.

Cash GK
Host is traveling like monkeys from one country to another country. I am afraid Pakistani players will suffer jet lock. This is not good for their physic.. if Pakistan loses dont blame them. Indian are making sure that Pakistan team get tired and suffer with jetlock condition physically and get humiliated. Pakistan must demand they must not play in india but they play their world cup matches in Bangladesh. We have seen rizwan is surfing jetlock condition but physio team have no idea. **** pcb and asim munier. How they allowed this shit to happen