What's new

Asia cup is total disrespect to Pakistan and world cricket by indian BCCI.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,111
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Host is traveling like monkeys from one country to another country. I am afraid Pakistani players will suffer jet lock. This is not good for their physic.. if Pakistan loses dont blame them. Indian are making sure that Pakistan team get tired and suffer with jetlock condition physically and get humiliated. Pakistan must demand they must not play in india but they play their world cup matches in Bangladesh. We have seen rizwan is surfing jetlock condition but physio team have no idea. **** pcb and asim munier. How they allowed this shit to happen
 
BCCI acted like a usual pajeet

It is Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf who actually are responsible for this nonsense

However you don't need to worry since most of the coming matches are going to get washed out and Pakistani players would spend more time in dressing room than in the field so hopefully we are safe from player injuries
 
Areesh said:
BCCI acted like a usual pajeet

It is Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf who actually are responsible for this nonsense

However you don't need to worry since most of the coming matches are going to get washed out and Pakistani players would spend more time in dressing room than in the field so hopefully we are safe from player injuries
Click to expand...
Najam sethi was fighting but asif zradri ka kuta been sent to dismantle najam sethi. I hate najam sethi but this time he was pushing hard. Suddenly they sent zaka ashraf to dismantle najam sethi
 
Cash GK said:
Host is traveling like monkeys from one country to another country. I am afraid Pakistani players will suffer jet lock. This is not good for their physic.. if Pakistan loses dont blame them. Indian are making sure that Pakistan team get tired and suffer with jetlock condition physically and get humiliated. Pakistan must demand they must not play in india but they play their world cup matches in Bangladesh. We have seen rizwan is surfing jetlock condition but physio team have no idea. **** pcb and asim munier. How they allowed this shit to happen
Click to expand...
Best Solution - boycott indian cricket team And be happy.

Don't come to India for world cup, also.
 
This is mistake of PCB for arranging Asia cup on hybrid basis. No doubt Our player are traveling like donkeys and PCB has no shame.
Where is Jazba and anaa for not going India in world cup??
This is moral victory of India, If they says they don't go in Pakistan, they stand on words, Now, Why Pakistan is going in India worldcup ?? Any shame left?? Itni bhook hai paison ki??
 

Similar threads

Kuru
Asia Cup: BCCI willing to accept hybrid model on one condition
Replies
11
Views
554
Kuru
Kuru
AsianLion
Why the Asia Cup is better than the World Cup
Replies
3
Views
135
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
AsianLion
ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
4K
karmaa
K
Areesh
Pakistan beat India 5-4 in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier
Replies
0
Views
95
Areesh
Areesh
Thevilone
“India behaves arrogantly”- Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom