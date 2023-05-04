ASEAN Summit 2023 / Labuan Bajo in May and Jakarta in September

Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time
Foreign ministers from the region attend the first day of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, on July 11. PHOTO: MFA
Hariz Baharudin
Indonesia Correspondent
UPDATED
JUL 12, 2023, 5:44 AM SGT
JAKARTA - Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Asean counterparts in Jakarta on Tuesday, the first day of a week-long series of meetings
that the bloc is staging.
He met the foreign ministers of Malaysia and Timor-Leste after arriving in the Indonesian capital on Monday night to attend the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.
For the first time, the AMM was attended by Timor-Leste, which in 2022 was granted observer status
in the bloc.
“My counterparts and I were very pleased to welcome Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas to his first Asean meeting as observer,” said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.
Touching on discussions held on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan stressed that Asean has immense potential for future growth.
“We had fruitful discussions on the green and digital economies, including working towards establishing an Asean Power Grid,” he said.
“We expressed our support for the Asean Outlook in the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) as a basis for Asean to engage our external partners and give them a stake in our region’s continued peace and prosperity.”
The AOIP, an initiative led by Indonesia that was signed in 2019
by Asean leaders at the 34th Asean Summit, lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major powers competing for influence in the region.
The ministers on Tuesday also attended a meeting of the South-east Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone commission. Asean states signed a treaty on such a zone in 1995 to keep the region free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.
During the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed that the region must be one that is free of nuclear weapons.
“The maintenance of peace and stability in the region is our priority. It is our foundation to turn the region into the Epicentrum of Growth,” she said, highlighting the theme of Indonesia’s current chairmanship of Asean
On the sidelines of the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan met Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir. “We discussed ways to deepen the mutually beneficial bilateral partnership ahead of the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat later this year,” Dr Balakrishnan said.
He also met Mr Freitas and reaffirmed the close cooperation between Singapore and Timor-Leste
.
“Pleased that the Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (Stars) package, which Singapore launched in December 2022, has benefited Timor-Leste officials,” said Dr Balakrishnan.
The package aims to train hundreds of Timor-Leste officials
in support of the country’s bid for full Asean membership, and Singapore has conducted courses for about 800 officials from Timor-Leste.
During the AMM and related meetings that will run until Friday, the bloc’s ministers will discuss how the region can work together to build its community and reaffirm Asean centrality and unity amid the evolving regional architecture.
Asean centrality refers to the bloc being in the driver’s seat and shaping key decisions affecting South-east Asia, instead of having the region’s fortunes determined by external parties.
A joint communique agreed upon by all Asean members is traditionally released after the AMM.
(From left) Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas and Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn. PHOTO: AFP
Asean foreign ministers will also meet their counterparts from 11 key dialogue partners this week – Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the European Union, Britain and the United States.
The Asean ministers will also attend large-group meetings with their partners.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the foreign leaders expected to be in Jakarta.
On Tuesday, the government in Beijing said that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will skip the meetings
in Jakarta due to his “physical condition”, and the country’s top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the meetings instead.
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Asean has immense potential for future growth. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com