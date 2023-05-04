What's new

ASEAN Summit 2023 / Labuan Bajo in May and Jakarta in September

Labuan Bajo, Eastern Indonesia region

 
Security Measure

bG9jYWw6Ly8vcHVibGlzaGVycy8yNzA3ODQvMjAyMzA0MDcxNjA5LW1haW4uY3JvcHBlZF8xNjgwODU4NTkwLmpwZw.jpg

antarafoto-kri-usman-harun-tiba-di-timor-leste-11122019-zk-7-977fefff70669eb6676f3fcb00eb2f72.jpg

kri-angkut-alutsista-amankan-ktt-asean-di-labuan-bajo-2_169.jpeg

KRI-Banjarmasin.jpg

Pergeseran-pasukan-pengamanan-KTT-ASEAN-040523-KH-5.jpg

Anggota-Polda-NTT-untuk-PAM-KTT-ASEAN-Summit.jpg
 
There are 400 journalists that will cover the event

 
Jokowi met with Vietnam new Prime Minister in Labuan Bajo

 
Driving in Labuan Bajo at night

 

Myanmar's crisis overshadows ASEAN summit in Indonesia​


AP22313218344594.jpg


By Kate Lamb

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, May 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian leaders gathering in Indonesia on Wednesday will wrangle over how to resolve the crisis in Myanmar as patience in the ASEAN bloc wears thin over escalating violence in the military-ruled country.

The summit comes just days after unidentified assailants shot at a convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats and aid workers delivering supplies in western Myanmar, raising frustrations over the junta's failure to end violence and ensure safe humanitarian access.


Myanmar's security situation has been deteriorating since its military seized power in a 2021 coup and embarked on a campaign to crush its opponents.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged the junta to implement a "five-point peace consensus" agreed in late 2021 that includes ending all hostilities and engaging all stakeholders. It barred the generals from attending high-level meetings until progress is made.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday implementation of the five-point plan had been discussed this week and that ASEAN had an "instrumental" role to play for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

As chair of ASEAN this year, Indonesia has also been quietly engaging Myanmar's military, shadow government and armed ethnic groups to kick-start peace talks.

"ASEAN is doing as much as it can really because when you are there on the ground it's not that easy," Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo said.


But some have called on ASEAN, which espouses a policy of non-intervention in members' sovereign affairs, to take a harder stance against Myanmar.

"To leave the seat empty at ASEAN summits is actually their comfort zone, they don't have to be held accountable," said former Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa, referring to Myanmar's military leadership.

"Excluding the junta is only part of a series of steps that should be taken."

He said the schism over Myanmar presents an "unprecedented challenge" to the bloc's unity.

"This is the first time...where ASEAN basically has been short-circuited because we have now in effect the nine member states and Myanmar that is not participating," he said.


Leaders meeting in the eastern Indonesian coastal town of Labuan Bajo are also expected to discuss a code of conduct being negotiated with China over the disputed South China Sea and a roadmap for East Timor's planned membership in the bloc among other issues.

(Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Angus MacSwan)

((Kate.Lamb@thomsonreuters.com)

 
1 minute readMay 11, 20231:46 PM GMT+7Last Updated an hour ago

Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated​

Reuters

VLJF23WPXZJ57N4H7FWY3NSGAA.jpg

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivers his remark during a retreat session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, May 11, 2023. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS.


LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, May 11 (Reuters) - Violations of human rights in military-ruled Myanmar cannot be tolerated and violence should be immediately halted and people must be protected, Indonesia's president said on Thursday at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit.

President Joko Widodo, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the bloc must keep pushing for a peace plan to be implemented in Myanmar and Indonesia was ready to talk to anyone with a stake in the conflict, adding that engagement did not mean endorsement or recognition.

Reporting by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

www.reuters.com

Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated

Violations of human rights in military-ruled Myanmar cannot be tolerated and violence should be immediately halted and people must be protected, Indonesia's president said on Thursday at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time​


1689186292939.png

Foreign ministers from the region attend the first day of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, on July 11. PHOTO: MFA


Hariz Baharudin
Indonesia Correspondent
UPDATED

JUL 12, 2023, 5:44 AM SGT


JAKARTA - Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Asean counterparts in Jakarta on Tuesday, the first day of a week-long series of meetings that the bloc is staging.

He met the foreign ministers of Malaysia and Timor-Leste after arriving in the Indonesian capital on Monday night to attend the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

For the first time, the AMM was attended by Timor-Leste, which in 2022 was granted observer status in the bloc.

“My counterparts and I were very pleased to welcome Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas to his first Asean meeting as observer,” said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Touching on discussions held on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan stressed that Asean has immense potential for future growth.

“We had fruitful discussions on the green and digital economies, including working towards establishing an Asean Power Grid,” he said.

“We expressed our support for the Asean Outlook in the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) as a basis for Asean to engage our external partners and give them a stake in our region’s continued peace and prosperity.”

The AOIP, an initiative led by Indonesia that was signed in 2019 by Asean leaders at the 34th Asean Summit, lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major powers competing for influence in the region.

The ministers on Tuesday also attended a meeting of the South-east Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone commission. Asean states signed a treaty on such a zone in 1995 to keep the region free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

During the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed that the region must be one that is free of nuclear weapons.

“The maintenance of peace and stability in the region is our priority. It is our foundation to turn the region into the Epicentrum of Growth,” she said, highlighting the theme of Indonesia’s current chairmanship of Asean

On the sidelines of the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan met Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir. “We discussed ways to deepen the mutually beneficial bilateral partnership ahead of the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat later this year,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

He also met Mr Freitas and reaffirmed the close cooperation between Singapore and Timor-Leste.

“Pleased that the Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (Stars) package, which Singapore launched in December 2022, has benefited Timor-Leste officials,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

The package aims to train hundreds of Timor-Leste officials in support of the country’s bid for full Asean membership, and Singapore has conducted courses for about 800 officials from Timor-Leste.

During the AMM and related meetings that will run until Friday, the bloc’s ministers will discuss how the region can work together to build its community and reaffirm Asean centrality and unity amid the evolving regional architecture.

Asean centrality refers to the bloc being in the driver’s seat and shaping key decisions affecting South-east Asia, instead of having the region’s fortunes determined by external parties.

A joint communique agreed upon by all Asean members is traditionally released after the AMM.

1689186558682.png

(From left) Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas and Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn. PHOTO: AFP

Asean foreign ministers will also meet their counterparts from 11 key dialogue partners this week – Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the European Union, Britain and the United States.

The Asean ministers will also attend large-group meetings with their partners.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the foreign leaders expected to be in Jakarta.

On Tuesday, the government in Beijing said that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will skip the meetings in Jakarta due to his “physical condition”, and the country’s top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the meetings instead.

www.straitstimes.com

Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Asean has immense potential for future growth. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Last edited:

