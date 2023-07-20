What's new

Asad Umar predicts political future of Pervez Khattak ’s new party

1689881751614.png

Former planning minister Asad Umar appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad wherein Chairman PTI did not show up and skipped the hearing.

The court granted the request for exemption from the presence of Chairman PTI and adjourned the hearing till August 22.

Speaking to the media after the appearance, Asad Umar while commenting on the political future of the Imran Khan and Parvez Kahttak said, “It is always the People who make and run the parties,”

He said Pervez Khattak was an experienced politician and time will tell how much he would be succeeded.

Nothing’s special in Azam Khan’s statement​

Asad Umar said there was nothing special in Azam Khan’s statement from a legal point.

“I and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 24th. We will go and narrate the facts,” Asad Umar told media persons.
