As US defense facilities face rising outage risks, regional transmission could help: ACORE panel​

As US defense facilities face rising outage risks, regional transmission could help: ACORE panelConversations within the national security community conclude the U.S. power grid is not reliable, said Jonathon Monken, a principal at Converge Strategies.
Published Dec. 6, 2023
Robert WaltonSenior Reporter
The national defense community has concluded “they can’t trust the grid anymore,” said Jonathon Monken, a principal at Converge Strategies. Flickr, chucka_nc
The United States electric grid will face unprecedented reliability challenges this winter, and that means the nation’s military and defense installations will also see rising energy-related risks, experts said Tuesday at a panel hosted by the American Council on Renewable Energy.
The U.S. power grid is not reliable, the national security community and the U.S. Department of Defense have concluded, said Jonathon Monken, a principal at Converge Strategies. The consulting firm works with DOD and others clients to manage the energy transition.
“The way they view it is, if they want resilient power — if they want energy assurance — then they just have to bring it inside of the fenceline because they can’t trust the grid anymore,” Monken said. “That mentality should worry all of us for a variety of different reasons, not the least of which is: We need to be able to understand and meet the needs of a critical defense customer like that.”
ACORE’s webinar focused on reliability challenges that civilian and military customers could see this winter.
There is an elevated risk of blackouts across much of the U.S. bulk power system, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. warned in November in its annual winter reliability assessment. A long-term reliability assessment will be published in the next week, said Mark Olson, manager of reliability assessments for NERC.
“For this upcoming winter, we’ve identified a number of areas being at risk of insufficient energy supplies to meet severe winter conditions,” Olson said. Regions at risk “extend over much of the eastern two-thirds of the continent, so it’s a much bigger area than we’ve seen in the past.”
That means military bases and defense installations also face a risk of losing power or seeing prices spike.
About 98% of DOD installations depend on private energy to function, Monken said. Severe weather has caused problems in the past.
During Winter Storm Uri in 2021, 12 out of 15 “primary defense installations in Texas lost power for some amount of time. That’s a huge number,” Monken said. Power bills were affected as well. Fort Cavazos saw its monthly electricity bill reach $30 million — compared with an average of $350,000 for the month of February, he said.
