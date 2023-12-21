As the last moments of this forum are reaching

My fellows. It was a pleasure to interact with people from around the globe on this forum. People from all religions, all countries, and all races. I felt lucky to be a part of this community. It felt as if I was the part of the Illuminati, as we discussed and labeled things as if we were the real rulers of this world.Alas!!!I would like to thank you all. I also would like to say sorry to all our female members, as I always regarded this forum to be purely masculine.Here I would like to suggest to the members from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Srilanka to work towards an "Indian union", something European Union-like (Not Akhand Bharat) in the future. Whether we fight or we dislike each other, our future is connected.We browns are the future of this world.Baqi sub nain bachy peda kerna chorh diay hain.Best regardsAapka bhai (Brotherly yours)