What's new

As the last moments of this forum are reaching

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,950
19
14,226
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
My fellows. It was a pleasure to interact with people from around the globe on this forum. People from all religions, all countries, and all races. I felt lucky to be a part of this community. It felt as if I was the part of the Illuminati, as we discussed and labeled things as if we were the real rulers of this world. :lol:

Alas!!!

I would like to thank you all. I also would like to say sorry to all our female members, as I always regarded this forum to be purely masculine.

Here I would like to suggest to the members from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Srilanka to work towards an "Indian union", something European Union-like (Not Akhand Bharat) in the future. Whether we fight or we dislike each other, our future is connected.

We browns are the future of this world.

Baqi sub nain bachy peda kerna chorh diay hain. :lol:

Best regards
Aapka bhai (Brotherly yours)
 
fitpOsitive said:
My fellows. It was a pleasure to interact with people from around the globe on this forum. People from all religions, all countries, and all races. I felt lucky to be a part of this community. It felt as if I was the part of the Illuminati, as we discussed and labeled things as if we were the real rulers of this world. :lol:

Alas!!!

I would like to thank you all. I also would like to say sorry to all our female members, as I always regarded this forum to be purely masculine.

Here I would like to suggest to the members from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Srilanka to work towards an "Indian union", something European Union-like (Not Akhand Bharat) in the future. Whether we fight or we dislike each other, our future is connected.

We browns are the future of this world.

Baqi sub nain bachy peda kerna chorh diay hain. :lol:

Best regards
Aapka bhai (Brotherly yours)
Click to expand...

Wise words. I hope these Subcontinent folks are smart enough to put their differences and disputes aside.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
How can regular members make a backup of the forum section?
Replies
0
Views
146
dBSPL
dBSPL
_NOBODY_
Why everyone hates this concrete building
Replies
12
Views
443
Haldorss
Haldorss
beijingwalker
As winter nears, Ukraine fears the U.S. will stop assisting in the war against Russia, Ukraine approaches winter dispirited
Replies
0
Views
199
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
waz
  • Sticky
OFFICAL ANNOUNCEMENT new forum IS NOW OPEN
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
148
Views
7K
Silicon0000
Silicon0000
Falcon26
Discussion on the imminent closing of the Forum
Replies
1
Views
236
iPhone
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom