Arunachal Pradesh: Nechiphu tunnel to be operational soon

: On World Nature Conservation Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, personally visited the ongoing 2-km-long tunnel construction near Sela in the West Kameng district. During his on-site inspection, he commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and efficient implementation of this strategically significant tunnel project.Governor Parnaik highlighted that once operational, the tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district. He stressed its potential to boost the socio-economic development of the local population and enhance the operational capabilities of security forces in the region.The project’s progress was briefed to the Governor by Brig Raman Kr SV, the Chief Engineer of Project Vartak, who was present at the site.The Sela Tunnel’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and construction commenced on April 1, 2019.Describing the project as one of the most challenging endeavors undertaken in the nation’s history, the Chief Engineer emphasized the significance of this engineering feat.In recent years, India’s government has made significant investments and plans for road and tunnel construction to improve connectivity and security along the border. In this episode, we travel along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang(BCT) road, through the Nechiphu and Sela Tunnels and the Sela Pass towards Tawang. We interact with Border Roads Organisation, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Indian Air Force personnel to understand the strategic significance of the region and the efforts to counter Chinese aggression.In Assam, the Indian government has built a number of new roads and tunnels, including the strategically important Bogibeel Bridge, which is the longest river bridge in India. The bridge has reduced the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by several hours, and it has also made it easier for the Indian military to deploy troops to the border region.In Arunachal Pradesh, the government has built a number of new roads and tunnels, including the Nechiphu and Sela Tunnel, which is the longest in the world at a height of over 13,500 feet. This makes a critical difference for the military to deploy troops and heavy weaponry to the LAC with China. The network is also significantly improving connectivity and economic development in the region.