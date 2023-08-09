What's new

Arunachal Pradesh: Nechiphu tunnel to be operational soon

ITANAGAR, Jun 27: The strategically important Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district will be made operational ‘soon’ with its works almost getting the finishing touches.

Once completed, the all-weather tunnel along the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road will be a major boost to the nation’s military prowess, as it will cut short the distance for the troops to reach the border with China by six kms and travel time by 20 minutes.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who yesterday inspected and passed through the tunnel while on his way to Tawang, informed that “it will be opened to public traffic soon”.

Appreciating the BRO in making the dream project a reality, Mein said: “Kudos to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the successful construction work for the Nechiphu Tunnel at Bhalukpong-Bomdila road (NH-13), Arunachal Pradesh. Their commitment to excellence has brought us a unique 500-meter-long "D-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel" on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in the West Kameng district.

The Nechiphu Tunnel is a testament to their engineering prowess and their dedication to the development of our nation's infrastructure.”

The unique 500-mtr-long D-shaped single tube tunnel will accommodate two-way traffic and will be equipped with modern lighting and safety facilities. The tunnel has been conceived to bypass extreme foggy conditions prevailing around Nechiphu Pass which have caused hindrance to general traffic and military convoys since many decades.

The tunnel is provided with a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system including firefighting devices, auto illumination system and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) controlled monitoring systems. It will also accommodate raised footpaths on both sides for a safer pedestrian movement which will have ducts for power cables, optical fibre cables and utility lines to strengthen the civic amenities infrastructure, sources said.
Besides providing connectivity, the tunnel will reduce carbon footprint and will improve the ecology of this area.
Arunachal Pradesh’s Governor KT Parnaik Commends Progress Of Sela Tunnel Construction

Arunachal Pradesh, July 29, 2023: On World Nature Conservation Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, personally visited the ongoing 2-km-long tunnel construction near Sela in the West Kameng district. During his on-site inspection, he commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and efficient implementation of this strategically significant tunnel project.

Governor Parnaik highlighted that once operational, the tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district. He stressed its potential to boost the socio-economic development of the local population and enhance the operational capabilities of security forces in the region.

The project’s progress was briefed to the Governor by Brig Raman Kr SV, the Chief Engineer of Project Vartak, who was present at the site.

The Sela Tunnel’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and construction commenced on April 1, 2019. When completed, it will be the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

Describing the project as one of the most challenging endeavors undertaken in the nation’s history, the Chief Engineer emphasized the significance of this engineering feat.

In recent years, India’s government has made significant investments and plans for road and tunnel construction to improve connectivity and security along the border. In this episode, we travel along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang(BCT) road, through the Nechiphu and Sela Tunnels and the Sela Pass towards Tawang. We interact with Border Roads Organisation, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Indian Air Force personnel to understand the strategic significance of the region and the efforts to counter Chinese aggression.

In Assam, the Indian government has built a number of new roads and tunnels, including the strategically important Bogibeel Bridge, which is the longest river bridge in India. The bridge has reduced the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by several hours, and it has also made it easier for the Indian military to deploy troops to the border region.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the government has built a number of new roads and tunnels, including the Nechiphu and Sela Tunnel, which is the longest in the world at a height of over 13,500 feet. This makes a critical difference for the military to deploy troops and heavy weaponry to the LAC with China. The network is also significantly improving connectivity and economic development in the region.
