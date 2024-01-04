What's new

Artillery shell from Myanmar lands in residential community in China, injuring 5 people

Artillery shell from Myanmar lands in residential community in China, injuring 5 people
03.01.2024 - Update : 03.01.2024


An artillery shell landed near a residential area, causing injuries to five individuals.
Amidst the smoke and dust, storefront signs were scattered due to the explosion.

A staff member at the Zhenkang County People's Hospital stated that on the same afternoon, around 2:00, five injured people were brought to the hospital for treatment, and all were reported to be out of life-threatening danger.

According to records, Zhenkang County is located on the southwestern border, adjacent to the Kokang Self-Administered Zone of Myanmar, connected by a bridge between the county town and Kokang.

As for the origin of the artillery shell and the extent of casualties, the staff member stated that specific details would have to wait for an official report.
 

