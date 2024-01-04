Artillery shell from Myanmar lands in residential community in China, injuring 5 people. Chinese government lodges protest to Myanmar

What's new

Artillery shell from Myanmar lands in residential community in China, injuring 5 people
03.01.2024 - Update : 03.01.2024


An artillery shell landed near a residential area, causing injuries to five individuals.
Amidst the smoke and dust, storefront signs were scattered due to the explosion.

A staff member at the Zhenkang County People's Hospital stated that on the same afternoon, around 2:00, five injured people were brought to the hospital for treatment, and all were reported to be out of life-threatening danger.

According to records, Zhenkang County is located on the southwestern border, adjacent to the Kokang Self-Administered Zone of Myanmar, connected by a bridge between the county town and Kokang.

As for the origin of the artillery shell and the extent of casualties, the staff member stated that specific details would have to wait for an official report.
 

China protests to Myanmar after stray artillery shells hurt five​

Reuters
January 4, 20244:33 PM GMT+8Updated 14 min ago

Smoke spreads on a road following an explosion after artillery shells fell in Nansan

Smoke spreads on a road following an explosion after artillery shells fell in Nansan, Yunnan Province, China, in this screengrab obtained from a video of surveillance footage, released on January 3, 2024. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS Acquire Licensing Rights

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China has protested to Myanmar over five people injured after artillery shells lobbed during battles between its ruling junta and rebel groups strayed into a small town near their border, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Armed conflict has surged in Myanmar's north between the military and rebel groups since late October, spurring calls for ceasefire from neighbouring China, which has even facilitated dialogue between the two sides.

"China ... strongly deplores the Chinese casualties caused by the conflict and has already lodged serious representations with the relevant parties," said Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson.

"China once again asks all parties to the conflict to cease fire and stop fighting, and take measures to prevent the recurrence of such vicious incidents," Wang told a regular news briefing.
China would take the necessary steps to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens, he added.

Earlier, the state-controlled Global Times newspaper said five people in Nansan, a subtropical town near Myanmar, were taken to hospital after being wounded on Wednesday by the stray shells.

A video of the incident circulated on social media by the paper showed one person lying on a pavement as people shouted, "Call the police!"

In the video, the paper added that officials in Zhenkang, a city in the southwestern province of Yunnan, had confirmed shelling had strayed from Laukkai, in Myanmar's northern region of Kokang, at about 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The incident comes after China's embassy in Myanmar urged its nationals last week to leave Laukkai as soon as possible, citing growing security risks.

RESTIVE REGION​

For years, Kokang in Myanmar's Shan state has been a volatile and restive region.

In 2015, shells from the area also landed across the border in Yunnan amid fighting between Myanmar government troops and rebels, injuring one Chinese and four Myanmar nationals and angering Beijing.

Some battles took place as close as 500 m (540 yards) from the China-Myanmar border at the time.

In 2009, clashes in the same area forced tens of thousands to flee across the border into China, Chinese state media and rights groups have said.

In mid-December, the United Nations estimated more than 660,000 people had been displaced in Myanmar since Oct. 27, and put the corresponding nationwide total at a record 2.6 million.
China has urged citizens to avoid travel to northern Myanmar, and advised those already there to seek safety or return home.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-...southwest-china-town-global-times-2024-01-04/
 

