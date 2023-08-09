artemis 3 delayed

大汉奸柳传志
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2015
- Messages
- 3,362
- Reaction score
- -24
- Country
- Location
NASA weighs changes to Artemis 3 if key elements are delayed
NASA could change the scope of Artemis 3, currently set to be the first crewed lunar landing of the program, if key elements suffer major delays.
spacenews.com
NASA concerned Starship problems will delay Artemis 3
NASA has growing concerns that the lunar lander version of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle will not be ready in time for the Artemis 3 mission in late 2025.
spacenews.com