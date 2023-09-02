Arrested for murder of 11 year old fiance of waheed

Kingdom come
The accused and his 3 brothers were arrested for the murder of his 11-year-old fiancee in Mirpur Khas.
According to the police, the girl's body was found in the fields in Shoro village 3 days ago, the girl's fiance Waheed Shoro has confessed to the murder.
The accused had a relationship with a girl in childhood and the accused wanted to marry another girl instead of his fiancee
11سالہ منگیترکے قتل کے الزام میں ملزم گرفتار
ملزم کا بچپن میں ہی بچی سے رشتہ طے ہوگیا تھا اور ملزم اپنی منگیتر کے بجائے دوسری لڑکی سے شادی کرنا چاہتا تھا
urdu.geo.tv