Arrested for murder of 11 year old fiance of waheed

The accused and his 3 brothers were arrested for the murder of his 11-year-old fiancee in Mirpur Khas.

According to the police, the girl's body was found in the fields in Shoro village 3 days ago, the girl's fiance Waheed Shoro has confessed to the murder.

The accused had a relationship with a girl in childhood and the accused wanted to marry another girl instead of his fiancee

urdu.geo.tv

11سالہ منگیترکے قتل کے الزام میں ملزم گرفتار

ملزم کا بچپن میں ہی بچی سے رشتہ طے ہوگیا تھا اور ملزم اپنی منگیتر کے بجائے دوسری لڑکی سے شادی کرنا چاہتا تھا
