Around 100,000 people evacuated due to floods in Pakistan

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on Sunday.

"The flood waters came a couple of days ago and all our houses were submerged. We walked all the way here on foot with great difficulty," 29 year-old Kashif Mehmood, who fled with his wife and three children to a relief camp, told AFP on Tuesday.

Rescue boats travelled from village to village over the past several days, collecting people forced to wait on the roofs of their homes as the water level rose around them.

Others pushed their motorcycles through shallower waters or held belongings above their heads until they found dry ground.

"There is five or six feet (1.5-1.8 metres) of water accumulated over the roads," Muhammad Amin, a local doctor volunteering at a relief camp, told AFP on Tuesday.

"The only route that could have been used to come and go is now under water. This 15- or 16-kilometre route is now being covered by boat so that we can rescue people."

Muhammad Aslam, Pakistan's chief meteorologist covering floods, said the river level was at its highest in 35 years.


"We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places," Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, told AFP on Wednesday.


Rescuers have been using boats to reach communities cut off by flooding
Arif ALI
The head of Punjab's government, Mohsin Naqvi, said that monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.

India has seen severe monsoon rains this year, with more than 150 killed in rain-related incidents since July.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a climate and water expert based in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, said the water levels in the Sutlej river had become so high that they were beyond India's storage capacity
 
This will be yearly affair for India and Pakistan for climate change, hope the government is doing some planning
 
Hindus in Himachal Pradesh got flooded. Ironically enough, this was after they ordered all Muslims to leave the state:

Himachal Pradesh - Just after ordering local Muslims to leave in 30 days, Hindus experience devastating rains and start fleeing the area

Original demands by Hindus for Muslims to leave or they will be driven out with violence: Now:
Stop diverting the thread

@VkdIndian
The spammer is on my thread diverting it using hate and religious discussion

@WebMaster
Are you allowing this diversion ?
 

