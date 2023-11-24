What's new

Army Regime losing battle in Myanmar

Good news from Myanmar, nation is putting up great fight against Military junta which had occupied their own country. Myanmar is also teaching other nations that NEVER accept non-professional & corrupt military chiefs to do regime change and occupy your country. dismantle citizens rights, law or constitution.



Its a long fight, hope people of Myanmar win their war and hold accountable those corrupt power greedy generals and hang them upside down for suspending constitution and doing regime change.
 
To All Pakistanis This Is How You Take On A Criminal Ruling Elite
 
Surely with support from western powers, wait until they come to power and I expect them to be just as brutal to minorities especially Muslims as the military junta.

As for Pakistan no external help coming to overthrow the sepoys and even if it was, won't be enough to overcome the genetic beghairati
 
SaadH said:
Surely with support from western powers, wait until they come to power and I expect them to be just as brutal to minorities especially Muslims as the military junta.

As for Pakistan no external help coming to overthrow the sepoys and even if it was, won't be enough to overcome the genetic beghairati
Nope, this Aung San Su Kyi party has promised to reverse the previous policy in persecuting Rohingya.

You can see on the interview where the leader talk about his connection to Indonesians. Indonesian interest is to bring back Rohingya to their home land in Myanmar under savely situation.

They will face what current gov face if they persecute Rohingya again as both ASEAN and Western power will oppose it.
 

