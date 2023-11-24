Army Regime losing battle in Myanmar

CivilianSupremacy
Good news from Myanmar, nation is putting up great fight against Military junta which had occupied their own country. Myanmar is also teaching other nations that NEVER accept non-professional & corrupt military chiefs to do regime change and occupy your country. dismantle citizens rights, law or constitution.
Its a long fight, hope people of Myanmar win their war and hold accountable those corrupt power greedy generals and hang them upside down for suspending constitution and doing regime change.
