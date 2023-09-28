Army most popular institution in Pakistan: Gallup survey | The Express Tribune Politicians secure lowest rating on the list, with only 39 per cent of respondents approving of their performance

Politicians secure lowest rating on the list, with only 39 per cent of respondents approving of their performanceIn a recent Gallup survey conducted across the country, the Pakistan Army has emerged as the institution with the highest level of public approval, earning an impressive 88 per cent rating.The survey, titled "National Public Opinion Poll Report," conducted between June 10 and June 30, gathered responses from 3,500 participants representing various regions in all four provinces of Pakistan.The survey illuminated the public's sentiments on various institutions and political figures, offering a comprehensive snapshot of Pakistan's current political landscape and the challenges it faces, including inflation, poverty, unemployment, and concerns about the efficacy of democracy.The results of the survey showcased the public's perception of various institutions, with both the media and the courts receiving a 56 per cent approval rating, while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) garnered a 42 per cent approval rating.The police earned a 54 per cent approval rating, while politicians secured the lowest rating on the list, with only 39 per cent of respondents approving of their performance.Region-wise breakdowns revealed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) leading the approval ratings for the army with an impressive 91 per cent, closely followed by Punjab at 90 per cent.Sindh recorded an 88 per cent approval rating for the army, while Balochistan showed the lowest approval at 66 per cent. Remarkably, 57 per cent of respondents strongly approved of the army's performance.For more follow the link below