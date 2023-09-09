What's new

Army & Judges musical chair act - Awam is Criminal

Army & Judges musical chair act - Awam is Criminal



1950-1956 Ayub Dictator
The Constitution of 1956 was the fundamental law of Pakistan from March 1956 until the 1958 Pakistani coup d'état.

Despite the province of East Pakistan accounting for a clear majority of the total population of Pakistan, the representation in the National Assembly was set at half of the total membership. This meant that East Pakistan was underrepresented in the Assembly under this Constitution.



On 7 October 1958, President Iskander Mirza staged a coup d'état. He abrogated the constitution, imposed martial law and appointed General Muhammad Ayub Khan as the Chief Martial Law Administrator and Aziz Ahmad as Secretary General and Deputy Chief Martial Law Administrator.
DICTATOR 1
The dictator was training , to control and minipulate
Mohammad Ali Jinnah died on road in Ambulance

The dictator further harassed Fatima Jinnah to not speak on media for 2 years , fearing public anger
1694268507714.png

1965
Public frustration with Ayub dictator , everyone supported Fatima Jinnah
Army dicator became Fatima Jinnah Enemy the most popular leader of 1965
1694268791649.png



The dictator presented himself as savior
1694268880989.png



Same old wording Army Against People

1694269389537.png


1694270867677.png

1694270926975.png


Army is GOD !!!
1694269500063.png





1965-1971 Army's manipulation election Honorable Pakistani Mujib Ur Rehman (Bangali , first Head of Bangali Origin Pakistan)
1694269732829.png


1694269888823.png




Here is our General Yahya Dictator
1694270239844.png


One more
1694270133269.png



1694270414125.png




2021-Present BAJWA -GADDAR
The bastard Bajwa who backstab Pakistani People's Prime Minister

1694271533468.png

1694271073840.png

1694271659771.png


Now Present

Retired - Unretired Tola
  • Movie Maker
  • Torturer
  • Kidnapper
  • Agricultural Farmer Fuji

1694271326637.png
 
Comic Relief
1694272351274.png


1694272449770.png



1694272545743.png



1694272698908.png




Put all this in book so we know the real face of Army General and their damage to country
 
Every Dictator thinks they are "greatest strategist" in world


Never won a war but ready to do Civilian Job


Ask them to go to KASHMIR and their Tanks run out of PETROL
 
50 commercial entities being run by armed forces

Bahria Foundation not administrating any housing colony, Senate told.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate was provided on Wednesday details of commercial entities being run by various wings of the armed forces in the country.

In a written reply to a question asked by Senator Farhatullah Babar of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif informed the house that there were nearly 50 “projects, units and housing colonies” functioning in the country under the administrative control of Fauji Foundation, Shaheen Foundation, Bahria Foundation, Army Welfare Trust (AWT) and Defence Housing Authorities (DHAs).

According to the details provided in the reply, eight DHAs were established in major cities. These DHAs — mostly created through ordinances — are in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Quetta.


Besides, there are 16 “projects/units” functioning under the AWT, 15 under the Fauji Foundation and 11 under the Shaheen Foundation.

The house was informed that Bahria Foundation was not administrating any housing colony in Pakistan, “however, an offshore tolling type LNG project is under its consideration”.

Bahria Foundation not administrating any housing colony, Senate told​

The projects/units being run by the AWT are:

  1. Two stud farms in Pakpattan and Okara
  2. Army Welfare Sugar Mills, Badin
  3. Askari Project (shoe and woollen), Lahore
  4. Army Welfare Mess and Blue Lagoon Restaurant, Rawalpindi
  5. Real estate comprising three small housing schemes in Lahore, Badaber and Sangjani
  6. Askari General Insurance Co Ltd Rawalpindi
  7. Askari Aviation Services, Rawalpindi
  8. MAL Pakistan Ltd Karachi
  9. Askari Guards (Pvt) Ltd, head office (HO) in Rawalpindi
  10. Askari Fuels (CNG) with HO in Rawalpindi
  11. Askari Seeds, Okara
  12. Askari Enterprises, Rawalpindi
  13. Fauji Security Services (acquired from Fauji Foundation), HO in Rawalpindi
  14. Askari Apparel, Lahore
  15. Askari Lagoon, Faisalabad.
The projects/units under Fauji Foundation are:

  1. Fauji Cereals
  2. Foundation Gas
  3. Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd
  4. Fauji Cement Co Ltd
  5. Fauji Oil Terminal and Distillery Co Ltd
  6. Fauji Kabirwala Power Company Ltd
  7. Foundation Power Co (Dharki) Ltd
  8. Askari Cement Ltd
  9. Askari Bank Ltd
  10. Foundation Wind Energy (I and II) Ltd
  11. Noon Pakistan Ltd Lahore
  12. Fauji Meat Ltd
  13. Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Ltd
  14. Fauji Akbar Partia Marine Terminal Ltd, HO in Karachi.
A company under the name of Pakistan Maroc Phosphore SA was set up in Morocco by the Fauji Foundation in 2008.

Similarly, the projects, units and housing colonies under the administrative control of Shaheen Foundation, which is a trust of the Pakistan Air Force, are:

  1. Shaheen Airport Services
  2. Shaheen Aerotraders
  3. Shaheen Knitwear
  4. Shaheen Complex, Karachi
  5. Shaheen Complex, Lahore
  6. Shaheen Medical Services
  7. Hawk Advertising
  8. Fazaia Welfare Education School System
  9. SAPS Aviation College
  10. Air Eagle Aviation Academy
  11. Shaheen Welfare Housing Scheme, Peshawar.
 
