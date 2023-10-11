What's new

Army Generals Win SC Practice & Procedure Act Case

So according to decision:
- Chief Justice cannot take Suo Moto action by himself (upheld) ---> So all future Chief Justices of supreme courts are neutered by Army.

- Chief Justice alone can no longer form the bench of judges to hear cases - So role of Khaki judges is enhanced ---> Win for army

- The section about granting Nawaz Sharif appeals in Previous Suo Moto decision is repealed --> to make sure that PML(N) plays by Army's playbook.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712109940532195550

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712098185005457693

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712109276486091027
 
