Army Generals Win SC Practice & Procedure Act Case

Crimson Blue
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2019
- Messages
- 2,456
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
So according to decision:
- Chief Justice cannot take Suo Moto action by himself (upheld) ---> So all future Chief Justices of supreme courts are neutered by Army.
- Chief Justice alone can no longer form the bench of judges to hear cases - So role of Khaki judges is enhanced ---> Win for army
- The section about granting Nawaz Sharif appeals in Previous Suo Moto decision is repealed --> to make sure that PML(N) plays by Army's playbook.
- Chief Justice cannot take Suo Moto action by himself (upheld) ---> So all future Chief Justices of supreme courts are neutered by Army.
- Chief Justice alone can no longer form the bench of judges to hear cases - So role of Khaki judges is enhanced ---> Win for army
- The section about granting Nawaz Sharif appeals in Previous Suo Moto decision is repealed --> to make sure that PML(N) plays by Army's playbook.
Last edited: