Army Chief Believes No Political Party Is Sincere With Country, Says Businessman Motiwala

Well-known entrepreneur Zubair Motiwala has claimed that Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that no political party is sincere with Pakistan.On September 3, General Asim met with businessmen from Karachi and Lahore, including prominent businessman Zubair Motiwala.While speaking on the program of anchor Nadeem Malik on a private news channel, Motiwala said that the army chief said in the meeting that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are not sincere about the country. "All three political parties are the same, and there is no difference among them."He said that the army chief reaffirmed that corruption would be controlled. "I assure you that if corruption cannot be eradicated, at least it will be reduced, Motiwala said, quoting the army chief.The army chief vowed that the smuggling of dollars and sugar would also be curbed.FPCCI President Sheikh Irfan said that the Pakistan Army is so concerned about the economy of the country that soon numerous politicians will be held accountable for the declining economy.He added that the army chief named eight to ten politicians and said that they were on motorcycles, and now they have settled abroad after acquiring huge wealth.Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar said that, during the meeting, the army chief highlighted the important role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and assured the businessmen that facilities should be created for the promotion of investment.Kashif said that General Asim also assured the traders that money exchange will be brought under the ambit of taxation while transparency will be promoted in interbank rates in the case of dollar exchange.He said that the Army Chief emphasized that the country has the ability to attract investments of up to 100 billion dollars from other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.