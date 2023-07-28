What's new

Army act passed in senate

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
22,012
9
Pakistan
United States
FB_IMG_1690562640862.jpg
 
Pakistan is officially a banana republic!!!!!!! Muarak All !!! Jinnah will be so proud of what Pakistan has become now ( not !!! ).
 
No need to go elsewhere, all the PDF members were praising, defending the Army with pride and honor just before they thought that it's OK to throw away a people mandated government just as they were doing earlier, the political engineering and all that, people accepted the earlier regime changes as the corruption and money laundering charges were proven.

So the Army themselves need course correction, accountability and a good retreat. Otherwise the differences between Awam and Army is now too big and visible.

Why can't they decipher that a cabal of crooks, the PDM when put in the govt. with more than 30 years of proven money laundering and corruption, the people will hate the powers who brought them here.

And when Awam are tortured, put in jails, made naked with sexual/custodial torture, houses raided and destroyed, businesses shut, is there any possibility of Awam still praising the Army.

Not possible, charity begins at home.
 
Can't criticize openly, but...

Tariq kay abba
Aamir kay abba
Nausheen kay abba
Zaheer kay abba
Sadiq kay abba
Rehana kay abba
 
Pakistan is officially a banana republic!!!!!!!
FB_IMG_1669287336445.jpg


Not really
Many members were upset about KP and balochistan situation
 

