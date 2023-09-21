What's new

Armenians captured Israeli SPIKE NLOS launcher/missile

Apparently Armenian forces have captured Israeli made SPIKE NLOS units from Azerbaijanis. The American assisted SPIKE NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system and its advanced missile rocket can reach upto 32 KM in range.

3922460.jpg



3922461.jpg


I expect these launchers along with their missiles ends up in Russia soon enough.
 
Like Ukraine, Armenia is a good source of weapons for Iran & Russia for reverse engineering 👍
 
They captured one they can shove it up their azz.

Meanwhile in less than 24 hours 200 armo’s KIA and 400 WIA according to official armenian sources. You can easily multiply that amount by 3.
 
Yawm al-qiyama said:
They captured one they can shove it up their azz.

Meanwhile in less than 24 hours 200 armo’s KIA and 400 WIA according to official armenian sources. You can easily multiply that amount by 3.
Btw Yawm al-qiayama will not come until muslims destroy Turks:

sunnah.com

Search Results - Search Results - Turk (page 1) - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

20230921_132935.jpg
 
Yawm al-qiyama said:
They captured one they can shove it up their azz.

Meanwhile in less than 24 hours 200 armo’s KIA and 400 WIA according to official armenian sources. You can easily multiply that amount by 3.
Iranian leader has already recognized Qarabaq as a part of Azerbaijan in his recent speech.

So, i don't really care about what happens to Armenian genocidal forces in Qarabaq. Qarabaq is an Azeri soil.

Point is, Azerbaijan has to avoid commiting genocide in return and allow Armenian families live there as Azeri citizens.
 

