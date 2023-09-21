Armenians captured Israeli SPIKE NLOS launcher/missile

Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2015
- Messages
- 10,007
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
Apparently Armenian forces have captured Israeli made SPIKE NLOS units from Azerbaijanis. The American assisted SPIKE NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system and its advanced missile rocket can reach upto 32 KM in range.
I expect these launchers along with their missiles ends up in Russia soon enough.
I expect these launchers along with their missiles ends up in Russia soon enough.