Armed men from Baloch Jhakrani tribe gave warning to India

Hero786

Hero786

Sep 30, 2016
306
1
Pakistan
Pakistan
Please use headphone.. :rofl:
They want return of Seema PubG player with 4 childrens.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678473658577068044

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=239481815568183

In an unverified video circulating on social media, armed men from the Jakhrani tribe in Jacobabad have warned the Indian government of dire consequences if the woman and her children are not repatriated.

tribune.com.pk

PUBG love story: Husband pleads reunification with children | The Express Tribune

Ghulam Haider reveals that his wife Seema Jakhrani left Pakistan alongside their four children
This is another one Sindhi or Baloch (not confirm) WARNING in Sindhi

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1036702353981424
￼ are they coming by flight, or same old route from kashmir border?

Just let them know that now kashmir route is not safe for the journey as used to in 1990s.
 
Kuru said:
So they will rape Pakistani Women if we don’t FORCE Seema to go back to Pakistan?

It’s like RSS threatening to kidnap all minor Muslim girls in India to stop the forced conversion in Pakistan. Glad RSS hasn’t gone to this jaahil level yet.
RSS is a religious Slash political organization

This is a Baloch tribe, whose tribal members are upset - 2 different things
 
Maula Jatt said:
RSS is a religious Slash political organization

This is a Baloch tribe, whose tribal members are upset - 2 different things
In comparison to many other hindu, muslim, and other organizations in India, RSS is not as harmful.


Similar to other religious organizations in virtually every nation, including Pakistan, the RSS only has a sort of strong Hindu philosophy. Actually, it doesn't have a big influence. If you want, you can follow them; if not, who gives a crap? Nothing alters.

It is simply being overhyped by Pakistani authorities and the media. I rank other organizations more favorably Bajrang Dal and other groups that engage in criminal activity.
 
Hero786 said:
they are dacoit. lol

i fixed title, you can check 1st tweet.
Yes I saw your laughing emoji there. Looks like you are too happy that the Pakistani women will be raped by these dacoits if Seema isn’t forced to go back.
 
Government cannot stop these people if they want to march to India. They may try entering via Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.
 

