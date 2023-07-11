Armed men from Baloch Jhakrani tribe gave warning to India

Hero786
Please use headphone..
They want return of Seema PubG player with 4 childrens.
In an unverified video circulating on social media, armed men from the Jakhrani tribe in Jacobabad have warned the Indian government of dire consequences if the woman and her children are not repatriated.
PUBG love story: Husband pleads reunification with children | The Express Tribune
Ghulam Haider reveals that his wife Seema Jakhrani left Pakistan alongside their four children
tribune.com.pk
