Arm sales to Ukraine tests Pakistan “neutral” claim

PradoTLC

m.timesofindia.com

Ammunition sales test Pakistan's 'neutral' claim on Ukraine war - Times of India

Pakistan News: Pakistan's claims of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been questioned after revelations of ammunition sales worth $364 million to privat
www.youtube.com

Bajwa's Bombs | Pak Army For Sale?

Hard talking #pakistani journalist #wajahatsaeedkhan covers #pakistan #pakistannews #pakistanarmy and the #pakistani diaspora like nobody else. His latest re...
Of course this was denied by noon league gov controlled by army

www.dawn.com

‘Baseless and fabricated’: FO rejects report on Pakistani arms sale to Ukraine to secure IMF bailout

Says giving "any other colour" to IMF talks is "disingenuous", Pakistan maintains a policy of “strict neutrality” on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
