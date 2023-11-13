Arm sales to Ukraine tests Pakistan “neutral” claim

PradoTLC
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2007
- Messages
- 8,823
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
Ammunition sales test Pakistan's 'neutral' claim on Ukraine war - Times of India
Pakistan News: Pakistan's claims of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been questioned after revelations of ammunition sales worth $364 million to privat
m.timesofindia.com
Bajwa's Bombs | Pak Army For Sale?
Hard talking #pakistani journalist #wajahatsaeedkhan covers #pakistan #pakistannews #pakistanarmy and the #pakistani diaspora like nobody else. His latest re...
www.youtube.com
Of course this was denied by noon league gov controlled by army
‘Baseless and fabricated’: FO rejects report on Pakistani arms sale to Ukraine to secure IMF bailout
Says giving "any other colour" to IMF talks is "disingenuous", Pakistan maintains a policy of “strict neutrality” on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
www.dawn.com