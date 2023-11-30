Argentina won’t be joining BRICS

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2014
- Messages
- 17,045
- Reaction score
- 3
- Country
- Location
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economiesnext year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said Thursday.
“We will not join the BRICS,” Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office on Dec. 10, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.
“We will not join the BRICS,” Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office on Dec. 10, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.
Argentina won't join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Milei's transition team
Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies next year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said.
apnews.com