Argentina won’t be joining BRICS

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economiesnext year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said Thursday.

“We will not join the BRICS,” Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office on Dec. 10, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.

Argentina won't join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Milei's transition team

Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies next year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei's team said.
Then go bent down at IMF.

Argentina is a baggage of BRICS, and got the membership because Lula vouch for her strongly.
 
Argentina lemons taste good, better than US lemons. The most foul tasting lemons come from South Africa...
 
Chinese medical students respectfully refer to the dissected bodies as "body teachers".

Now that the Argentine far-right will voluntarily and willingly become the "body teacher" of humanity, let us see what the consequences of Argentina's far-right economic policies will be.
 

