Argentina reveals talks with India on Tejas.

India has also offered Tejas to USA and to Australia officially.Look it up. India has literally offered to sell Tejas to Australia and USA. It doesn't mean these countries are interested in fact these countries are not interested in Tejas.Argentina maybe but again this is India offering Argentina Tejas. Argentina did not ask India and did not even approach India for it. However Argentina did approach Pakistan and China for JF-17 to participate in the tender and selected it as one of the tender options. Argentina did not select Tejas as a tender option. Indians reaching hard to make themselves seem relevant.See? Indians trying to make themselves feel relevant by offering Tejas and then Indians make it sound like people are interested in it.Why would Argentina go for Tejas without anti-ship missile even as an option. Tejas currently cannot carry anti-ship missiles as part of its main armament. It will require complete weapons integration if it wants to launch brahmos. India would require 10 years to finish develop a small brahmos version and then it is still quite pointless. Tejas is not for anti-shipping and Argentina will want to buy a fighter with anti-ship capability if it is going to spend the money.UK may approve MB ejection if it is Indian Tejas that wins tender since UK would prefer Argentina have something from a country they have much more influence over than Argentina have something from a country they have no influence over. Of course UK would allow MB to be used in Argentinian Tejas if it is to be bought. However it is the anti-ship missile side of things that will bother them and of course the capability.