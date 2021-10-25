What's new

Argentina reveals talks with India on Tejas

Argentina reveals talks with India on Tejas.
Argentine Air Force chief said a new supersonic fighter was an "absolute" priority
Web Desk
Updated: October 17, 2021 13:17 IST

Last month, Pakistani media outlets were abuzz with reports that Argentina had decided to purchase the JF-17 fighter jet. The JF-17 fighter was originally developed by China, with Pakistan contributing funds and becoming its primary customer and production partner.
While China has not purchased the aircraft, it is the Pakistan Air Force's main fighter, with over 100 aircraft having entered service over the past decade. The Pakistan Air Force claims the JF-17 was used in the skirmish against India over Kashmir in February 2019. The aircraft has also been exported to Myanmar and Nigeria.
However, days after the reports, the Argentine ministry of defense announced it had only sought $664 million for acquiring a new fighter, but had not selected a preferred aircraft yet.
Last week, Infodefensa, a Spanish language website focussing on South American military news, interviewed Brigadier Xavier Julian Isaac, the chief of the Argentine Air Force. Isaac told Infodefensa that the Argentine Air Force had received offers for new fighters from Russia and China, but was also awaiting proposals from the US and India.

Isaac told Infodefensa that Argentina had an engagement with India, "which is wanting to offer us the Tejas, but we are just in the initial talks". Isaac said Argentina had received offers for supply of the JF-17 from China and the MiG-29 and MiG-35 from Russia.

Isaac revealed the Argentine Air Force wants to receive all offers for a new aircraft by the end of this year and by the "first quarter of next year" decide on a platform and financing for it.

Supersonic woes

Argentine retired its last supersonic fighter aircraft, French-designed Mirage III and V jets, in 2015. These aircraft were first inducted before the Falklands War of 1982 against the UK.

Isaac told Infodefensa that the search for a fourth-generation supersonic fighter was an "absolute" priority for the Argentine Air Force. Isaac also emphasised that any deal with a foreign company would have to include industrial cooperation with Fábrica Argentina de Aviones "Brigadier San Martín"
(FAdeA), the country's state-owned aircraft maker. Isaac said this would involve offset agreements, which would mandate the chosen foreign supplier invest a portion of the contract value in the customer country. Such offset deals aim at creating employment and spurring technology growth.

The Argentine Air Force had been seeking to induct new supersonic fighters for decades, but has been thwarted by a combination of the country’s precarious financial condition and British pressure on arms companies.


Ejection seat veto?

Over the past decade, Argentina's attempts to buy aircraft such as the Saab Gripen from Sweden and later the FA-50 trainer/light fighter from South Korea were, reportedly, scuttled by British pressure. Both aircraft use British equipment, including ejection seats built by UK-based Martin Baker. Interestingly, JF-17 jets in Pakistan Air Force service use Martin Baker ejection seats.

The Tejas also uses a Martin Baker ejection seat called the MK16 IN16 GS Tejas. Other notable British-supplied equipment on the Tejas include its air-to-air refuelling probe and quartz radome, supplied by UK-based Cobham.

In 2014, Argentina's then defence minister Agustin Rossi said the country intended to buy 24 Gripen fighters from Sweden. About 30 per cent of the components of the Gripen, including its radar and ejection seat, were of British origin. In 2015, Saab ruled out facilitating a Gripen sale to Argentina, noting it was not involved in any discussions to remove British-origin content from the aircraft.

Argentina reveals talks with India on Tejas. Will ejection seat shoot down a deal?

Argentine Air Force chief said a new supersonic fighter was an "absolute" priority
www.theweek.in

JF-17 can use Chinese ejection seats as well as Martin baker ones, so it doesn’t have this issue. The Myanmar AF JF-17s use Chinese ejection seats. There’s really no way Tejas will get past Britain, considering the FA-50, who’s only British component was an ejection seat, didn’t make it through.
 
JF-17 can use Chinese ejection seats as well as Martin baker ones, so it doesn’t have this issue. The Myanmar AF JF-17s use Chinese ejection seats. There’s really no way Tejas will get past Britain, considering the FA-50, who’s only British component was an ejection seat, didn’t make it through.
India will assure UK we will not sell anti ship missiles along with Tejas, getting easy UK approval.
 
If it wasn't for JF-17 participating in initial tender; trust me, such article would never come to surface neither India will make an offer. Not just Argentinians but Indians themselves know very well that this sell is not going to materialize farther than tender and that's it.
 
India will assure UK we will not sell anti ship missiles along with Tejas, getting easy UK approval.
So you think Argentina will buy the aircraft that isn’t coming with proper armament, is more expensive, has not service record, worst performance and has many British parts (can be sanctioned at any time if UK wants), over the aircraft that’s cheaper, better, has proper weaponry, is actually in service with multiple air forces, has a combat record and can’t be sanctioned. Man the Argentinians might as well have a worst procurement policy than the IAF at that point.

And no, Tejas will not get such an approval from the UK. As was made clear with FA-50 and gripen. Both SK and Sweden are closer to UK than india is, and FA-50 doesn’t have Anti-ship missiles or BVRs, yet UK downed the sale. Maybe do some basic research before commenting?
 
Then why would Argentina buy Tejas if it won't even be able to use anti ship missiles?
JF17-10-114-1748.jpg


JF-17 with C802 anti-ship missile
I am sure its a self made up article by Indians.
 
The only way Argentina will go for Tejas is if GOI extends a credit line to it.
Here's X amount of hundred of million dollars on zero interest , please buy our Tejas.
Even if that was a possibility, why would Argentina go for a half baked fighter....which has barely entered with the IAF.
 
India has also offered Tejas to USA and to Australia officially.

Look it up. India has literally offered to sell Tejas to Australia and USA. It doesn't mean these countries are interested in fact these countries are not interested in Tejas.

Argentina maybe but again this is India offering Argentina Tejas. Argentina did not ask India and did not even approach India for it. However Argentina did approach Pakistan and China for JF-17 to participate in the tender and selected it as one of the tender options. Argentina did not select Tejas as a tender option. Indians reaching hard to make themselves seem relevant.

https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2...-tejas-trainer-variant-to-us-navy-report.html

https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2...trainer-variant-offered-to-australia-hal.html

See? Indians trying to make themselves feel relevant by offering Tejas and then Indians make it sound like people are interested in it.

Why would Argentina go for Tejas without anti-ship missile even as an option. Tejas currently cannot carry anti-ship missiles as part of its main armament. It will require complete weapons integration if it wants to launch brahmos. India would require 10 years to finish develop a small brahmos version and then it is still quite pointless. Tejas is not for anti-shipping and Argentina will want to buy a fighter with anti-ship capability if it is going to spend the money.

UK may approve MB ejection if it is Indian Tejas that wins tender since UK would prefer Argentina have something from a country they have much more influence over than Argentina have something from a country they have no influence over. Of course UK would allow MB to be used in Argentinian Tejas if it is to be bought. However it is the anti-ship missile side of things that will bother them and of course the capability.
 
Indians have offered Tejas to everyone including the US Navy
Wait LOL if it doesn't have anti ship missiles then wtf is Argentina supposed to do with it! use the Tejas Kamikaze style and just crash it into enemy ships?
Why do you think Indian pilots are so good at crashing and ejecting...
 
Severe heart burn comments here. Regardless of Argentina selecting Tejas or not, the fact that Tejas has been appearing in potential buyer's list everywhere, irritates the fan boys on PDF who claim it can travel only TATA trucks and is a samosa. It's fun to see their frustration through their comments.
 

