Are we eyeing USA three front war? Ukraine , Palestine , taiwan

Oracle
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2014
- Messages
- 1,191
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
USA is busy in war after war (Iraq / Afghanistan , then Syria and now Ukraine) . There arms depot are not dry but not over flowing either. . Do note USA air power is still untouched though.
Do note , USA has 11 carrier strike groups. only 1 is sailing towards Israel. however if Russia will start to supply weapons via iran then we will see USA getting weak on atleast Ukraine front.
- USA indirect involvement in Ukraine war : USA is primarily weapon suppler for Ukraine war, its satellites and intelligence is helping Ukraine , drones are flying near Russian shores for intelligence gathering
- USA indirect involvement in Israel war ( however its Naval carrier group is not at Israel shore) If russia will start what USA has been doing against it , supply weapons or even drones to hamas , israel will be in deep trouble.
- China's opportunity to take over Taiwan: if Israel war escalates , it will be lucky time for China , if usa will be busy in palestine and ukraine , then china can open another front.
Do note , USA has 11 carrier strike groups. only 1 is sailing towards Israel. however if Russia will start to supply weapons via iran then we will see USA getting weak on atleast Ukraine front.
Last edited: