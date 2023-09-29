What's new

Are US Tech Sanctions on China Backfiring? US hopes that China will simply accept second-class status are fading

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,323
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Are US Tech Sanctions on China Backfiring? US hopes that China will simply accept second-class status are fading​


An ad for the Huawei’s Mate 60 in Shanghai.

An ad for the Huawei’s Mate 60 in Shanghai.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

By Karl Maier

2023年9月29日 at GMT+8 17:58


The sophisticated chip found in the Chinese company Huawei’s new phone has provoked much hand-wringing in Washington over a central concern: US sanctions may not just be insufficient; they may be backfiring.

It’s a legitimate worry, but surely no one expected Beijing would halt its drive to scale the heights of technological progress in response to Washington’s efforts.

In 2019, when then-President Donald Trump initially targeted Huawei, the issue wasn’t so much US-China competition as concerns that the company’s global telecommunications networks would aid Beijing’s espionage efforts.

Under President Joe Biden, the policy has morphed into an all-encompassing effort to knee-cap China’s development of everything from sophisticated chips to artificial intelligence and supercomputing, in the name of hindering its military’s advance.

Understandably, President Xi Jinping’s government objects, while some key US allies doubt the wisdom of moves that serve to hold back the world’s second-largest economy, even if the US denies that is its intention.

微信图片_20230929194356.png


There’s already been blowback: China recently barred exports of two critical minerals, and restricted the use of Apple iPhones at state-backed companies and agencies — a move the US called “aggressive and inappropriate.”

While the US is cracking down on China, its own big tech is facing scrutiny at home and in the European Union too. French antitrust enforcers raided the offices of a business that the Wall Street Journal identified as AI-chip giant Nvidia on suspicion of “anticompetitive practices.”

Whether Beijing can gain ground in the chip race remains unclear: China’s economy is struggling and it lacks access to the most advanced chipmaking machines. While nationalists crowed over the rollout of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, its chip is three generations behind those used in the latest iPhones.

But one thing is clear: In a global technology war that’s turning increasingly nasty, US hopes that China will simply accept second-class status are fading.

-1x-1.jpg

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Shanghai on Aug. 30.Photographer: Aly Song/Reuters/Redux

www.bloomberg.com

Are US Tech Sanctions on China Backfiring?

Welcome to Balance of Power, bringing you the latest in global politics. If you haven’t yet, sign up here.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
New Huawei Mate 60 Pro raises worry China has found a way around U.S. tech limits
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Too late for ‘full blocking sanctions’ on China chip makers
Replies
1
Views
200
Char
Char
Nan Yang
Shares of Chinese companies went up after US authorities initiated an investigation into the origin of the 7nm Kirin 9000S chip in Huawei smartphones
Replies
3
Views
289
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
beijingwalker
Good New For The World: How China's Surprise Chip Advances Could Bring Down Gadget Prices
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Strategic autonomy is not only Europe’s goal: China is taking bold steps towards AI chip independence amidst more US sanctions
Replies
7
Views
244
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom