‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism

But Imran Khan's anti-establishment stance is a temporary one. It's pure politics ( What else can we expect from a politician ? ) . Imran Khan will abandon this narrative the day army agrees to bring him back into power.



I would suggest all my Pakistani brothers to not waste their energy on this topi drama



Ye Sab Apas Mein Mile howe Hain



We are all aware of who holds the reins of power in Pakistan. The question that arises is what has been accomplished and what have we lost as a result? Who should be held accountable for the numerous failures and blunders? Can we truly believe that individuals like Nawaz and Zardari could have looted this country so easily without anyone being aware? Who bears responsibility for this situation? Just as Hamid Karzai served as the puppet Prime Minister of Afghanistan, we witness a similar scenario in Pakistan.Who is to blame for the rampant inflation in the country? Who is responsible for the terrorism that plagues Pakistan? How were parties like PML-N, PML-Q, MQM, and others formed without interference from the military? We have all witnessed the consequences of their actions, as we suffered while their families prospered at our expense. It has been over a year since Khan's overthrow, and despite the full force and influence of the entire system, they have failed to uncover any evidence of kickbacks or corruption by Khan. While individuals like ATA TARRAR and others have made noise about Farah Gogi and similar issues, what has emerged instead is the detailed disclosure of Bajwa's wife's assets.In summary, those who hold the strings of power are responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan.