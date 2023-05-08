What's new

‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,339
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism

Dawn.com
May 8, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of “maligning” the Pakistan Army, asking if military officers were above the law.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz had criticised the former premier and said: “Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655259841173274629

He had gone on to say that Imran’s levelling of allegations against a senior intelligence officer without any proof could neither be allowed nor tolerated.

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran had held PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official responsible for the bid to assassinate him and demanded their resignations.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including the chairman, have reiterated that the attack was part of a “well-coordinated” plan executed by at least three shooters to eliminate Imran.

A joint investigation team, formed by the Punjab government, had reportedly concurred with Imran’s claims that the attack was carried out from three different shooting sites. The team, which has been reconstituted twice, was headed by Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

But earlier in January, the government formed a new team to probe the attack, a move that was rejected by the PTI.

Most recently, in a PTI rally on Saturday, Imran had once again reiterated his claims and named those he believed were behind the Wazirabad attack, after which PM Shehbaz called him out.

In a series of tweets today, Imran hit back at the prime minister, asking if as a citizen of Pakistan he did not have the right to nominate those he felt were responsible for the assassination attacks on him. “Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655522160968957953

“Does SS [Shehbaz Sharif’s] tweet mean military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” he questioned.

“Who was so powerful to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT (joint investigation team) while the PTI government was still in power in Punjab?”

The PTI chief also mentioned the clashes at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, where he had appeared before the court for a hearing of the Toshakhana case. During the day-long fiasco, the federal capital had turned into a battleground as the police and PTI supporters came face to face.

Subsequently, Imran had alleged that assassins had been placed outside the judicial complex with plans to kill him.

Reiterating the same in his tweets today, he said: “Can Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex evening before my appearance there on March 18? Why were ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what business did ISI have in the Complex?”

He then said that when the PM did find the answers to these questions, they would all point to “one powerful man and his accomplices all being above the law”.

“It is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right,” Imran added.

www.dawn.com

‘Baseless’ allegations by PTI chief against serving military officer ‘unacceptable’: ISPR

Military's media wing asks Imran Khan to make "recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations".
www.dawn.com
 
Since last week PMLN defending its establishment, software update.
 
FB_IMG_1669287336445.jpg


Sindh elections in 2024
PPPP will get 80-90% seats and 60% in Karachi

Karachi anger will be vented on 40% seats by JI

Screenshot_20230508_093638_English Newspapers PK.jpg


Jiya Bhutto
 
Let's not forget Imran Khan sat in the lap of 4 generals.

Musharraf, Kiyani, Raheel and Bajwa

-- Musharaf and Kiyani groomed him

-- Raheel launched him to popularity

-- Bajwa placed him on the seat and got him removed.

To sum it up, project Imran Khan has cost the army a lot...

Imran Khan isn't anti-establishment, Youthias are getting fooled
 
Eskander said:
Let's not forget Imran Khan sat in the lap of 4 generals.

Musharraf, Kiyani, Raheel and Bajwa

-- Musharaf and Kiyani groomed him

-- Raheel launched him

-- Bajwa placed him on the seat and got him removed.

To sum it up, project Imran Khan has cost the army a lot...
Click to expand...

And Pakistan Lost a lot due to the same army, In army book they have blunders, Marsha law and and helping during the floods and yes I forgot Dushman kay bachoon ko educate kerna.
 
Khalidr said:
And Pakistan Lost a lot due to the same army, In army book they have blunders, Marsha law and and helping during the floods and yes I forgot Dushman kay bachoon ko educate kerna.
Click to expand...
I'm neither pro-army nor anti-army. I praise whatever is right and point out what's wrong. I'm neutral 😁

But Imran Khan's anti-establishment stance is a temporary one. It's pure politics ( What else can we expect from a politician ? ) . Imran Khan will abandon this narrative the day army agrees to bring him back into power.

I would suggest all my Pakistani brothers to not waste their energy on this topi drama

Ye Sab Apas Mein Mile howe Hain

They are all players of a game in which you are only a spectator, they have their own rules and ambitions
 
Eskander said:
I'm neither pro-army nor anti-army. I praise whatever is right and point out what's wrong. I'm neutral 😁

But Imran Khan's anti-establishment stance is a temporary one. It's pure politics ( What else can we expect from a politician ? ) . Imran Khan will abandon this narrative the day army agrees to bring him back into power.

I would suggest all my Pakistani brothers to not waste their energy on this topi drama

Ye Sab Apas Mein Mile howe Hain

They are all players of a game in which you are only a spectator, they have their own rules and ambitions
Click to expand...

But one thing is for sure the establishment or the company does not work for pak interest. It never has it never will.
 
Eskander said:
Let's not forget Imran Khan sat in the lap of 4 generals.

Musharraf, Kiyani, Raheel and Bajwa

-- Musharaf and Kiyani groomed him

-- Raheel launched him to popularity

-- Bajwa placed him on the seat and got him removed.

To sum it up, project Imran Khan has cost the army a lot...

Imran Khan isn't anti-establishment, Youthias are getting fooled
Click to expand...


This is false. Musharraf had jailed IK.

www.theguardian.com

Khan arrested under terror laws as Musharraf defends crackdown

· Ex-cricketer held after coming out of hiding · President says he may step down as army chief soon
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
ghazi52 said:
.,.,

‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism

Dawn.com
May 8, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of “maligning” the Pakistan Army, asking if military officers were above the law.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz had criticised the former premier and said: “Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655259841173274629

He had gone on to say that Imran’s levelling of allegations against a senior intelligence officer without any proof could neither be allowed nor tolerated.

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran had held PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official responsible for the bid to assassinate him and demanded their resignations.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including the chairman, have reiterated that the attack was part of a “well-coordinated” plan executed by at least three shooters to eliminate Imran.

A joint investigation team, formed by the Punjab government, had reportedly concurred with Imran’s claims that the attack was carried out from three different shooting sites. The team, which has been reconstituted twice, was headed by Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

But earlier in January, the government formed a new team to probe the attack, a move that was rejected by the PTI.

Most recently, in a PTI rally on Saturday, Imran had once again reiterated his claims and named those he believed were behind the Wazirabad attack, after which PM Shehbaz called him out.

In a series of tweets today, Imran hit back at the prime minister, asking if as a citizen of Pakistan he did not have the right to nominate those he felt were responsible for the assassination attacks on him. “Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655522160968957953

“Does SS [Shehbaz Sharif’s] tweet mean military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” he questioned.

“Who was so powerful to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT (joint investigation team) while the PTI government was still in power in Punjab?”

The PTI chief also mentioned the clashes at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, where he had appeared before the court for a hearing of the Toshakhana case. During the day-long fiasco, the federal capital had turned into a battleground as the police and PTI supporters came face to face.

Subsequently, Imran had alleged that assassins had been placed outside the judicial complex with plans to kill him.

Reiterating the same in his tweets today, he said: “Can Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex evening before my appearance there on March 18? Why were ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what business did ISI have in the Complex?”

He then said that when the PM did find the answers to these questions, they would all point to “one powerful man and his accomplices all being above the law”.

“It is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right,” Imran added.

www.dawn.com

‘Baseless’ allegations by PTI chief against serving military officer ‘unacceptable’: ISPR

Military's media wing asks Imran Khan to make "recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations".
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
In some countries
 
Eskander said:
I'm neither pro-army nor anti-army. I praise whatever is right and point out what's wrong. I'm neutral 😁

But Imran Khan's anti-establishment stance is a temporary one. It's pure politics ( What else can we expect from a politician ? ) . Imran Khan will abandon this narrative the day army agrees to bring him back into power.

I would suggest all my Pakistani brothers to not waste their energy on this topi drama

Ye Sab Apas Mein Mile howe Hain

They are all players of a game in which you are only a spectator, they have their own rules and ambitions
Click to expand...
We are all aware of who holds the reins of power in Pakistan. The question that arises is what has been accomplished and what have we lost as a result? Who should be held accountable for the numerous failures and blunders? Can we truly believe that individuals like Nawaz and Zardari could have looted this country so easily without anyone being aware? Who bears responsibility for this situation? Just as Hamid Karzai served as the puppet Prime Minister of Afghanistan, we witness a similar scenario in Pakistan.

Who is to blame for the rampant inflation in the country? Who is responsible for the terrorism that plagues Pakistan? How were parties like PML-N, PML-Q, MQM, and others formed without interference from the military? We have all witnessed the consequences of their actions, as we suffered while their families prospered at our expense. It has been over a year since Khan's overthrow, and despite the full force and influence of the entire system, they have failed to uncover any evidence of kickbacks or corruption by Khan. While individuals like ATA TARRAR and others have made noise about Farah Gogi and similar issues, what has emerged instead is the detailed disclosure of Bajwa's wife's assets.

In summary, those who hold the strings of power are responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan.
 
ghazi52 said:
.,.,

‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism

Dawn.com
May 8, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of “maligning” the Pakistan Army, asking if military officers were above the law.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz had criticised the former premier and said: “Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655259841173274629

He had gone on to say that Imran’s levelling of allegations against a senior intelligence officer without any proof could neither be allowed nor tolerated.

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran had held PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official responsible for the bid to assassinate him and demanded their resignations.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including the chairman, have reiterated that the attack was part of a “well-coordinated” plan executed by at least three shooters to eliminate Imran.

A joint investigation team, formed by the Punjab government, had reportedly concurred with Imran’s claims that the attack was carried out from three different shooting sites. The team, which has been reconstituted twice, was headed by Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

But earlier in January, the government formed a new team to probe the attack, a move that was rejected by the PTI.

Most recently, in a PTI rally on Saturday, Imran had once again reiterated his claims and named those he believed were behind the Wazirabad attack, after which PM Shehbaz called him out.

In a series of tweets today, Imran hit back at the prime minister, asking if as a citizen of Pakistan he did not have the right to nominate those he felt were responsible for the assassination attacks on him. “Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655522160968957953

“Does SS [Shehbaz Sharif’s] tweet mean military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” he questioned.

“Who was so powerful to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT (joint investigation team) while the PTI government was still in power in Punjab?”

The PTI chief also mentioned the clashes at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, where he had appeared before the court for a hearing of the Toshakhana case. During the day-long fiasco, the federal capital had turned into a battleground as the police and PTI supporters came face to face.

Subsequently, Imran had alleged that assassins had been placed outside the judicial complex with plans to kill him.

Reiterating the same in his tweets today, he said: “Can Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex evening before my appearance there on March 18? Why were ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what business did ISI have in the Complex?”

He then said that when the PM did find the answers to these questions, they would all point to “one powerful man and his accomplices all being above the law”.

“It is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right,” Imran added.

www.dawn.com

‘Baseless’ allegations by PTI chief against serving military officer ‘unacceptable’: ISPR

Military's media wing asks Imran Khan to make "recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations".
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...



yes there are... as there is no law...

only rule via barrel of a gun .. the PDM are just dancing bangeees

1689061956960.png
 
Eskander said:
Let's not forget Imran Khan sat in the lap of 4 generals.

Musharraf, Kiyani, Raheel and Bajwa

-- Musharaf and Kiyani groomed him

-- Raheel launched him to popularity

-- Bajwa placed him on the seat and got him removed.

To sum it up, project Imran Khan has cost the army a lot...

Imran Khan isn't anti-establishment, Youthias are getting fooled
Click to expand...

All these Napak Generals broke their oath of not to interfere in politics
and also have broken other Laws. What is their punishment? o I
forgot the Napak Generals are above the law in Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz calls 'cunning' Imran a liar from 'head to toe
Replies
0
Views
178
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Asim showed Imran proof of his wife's corruption in 2019: Shehbaz
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
F.O.X
F.O.X
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran’s plea against Shehbaz in defamation suit dismissed
Replies
0
Views
170
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz summons key Session of coalition parties' on Monday
Replies
0
Views
225
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
PM Shehbaz will be ‘put to test’ through confidence vote:
2
Replies
15
Views
814
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom