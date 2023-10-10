What's new

Are Indians that delusional ? Some plan to take China and Pakistan by 2030.

etylo said:
These fools need a good lesson to curb their wild wet dream.
@etylo , I thought that you are just a stupid. But you are dumb too.

How exactly does a social media post by a retired military officer make this to be a state policy? Unless you were scouring the internet for a post like this so as to create a thread.

This thread shows exactly how retarded people can create a hill out of mole hill.

Carry on with your good work.
 
VkdIndian said:
Stupid fool, when did I say it is the state policy now ? Admit it, it's public knowledge, there many fools in your la la land just like this retired army officer that have wild wet design on China, not just Tibet. Embarrassed eh, nowhere to hide you fools, you people did it in 1962, again in 2020 and very likely to do it again when you are much stronger in the future.
 
Last edited:
VkdIndian said:
It was a meme to troll china and its attempts of claiming lands not belonging to them in their "new map releases". But you can't expect anything much from wumaos.

etylo said:
Stupid fool, when did I say it is the state policy now ? Admit it, it's public knowledge, there many fools in you la la land just like this retired army officer that have wild wet design on China, not just Tibet. Embarrassed eh, nowhere to hide you fools, you people did it in 1962 and again in 2020.
So your entire thread is based upon a joke? :rofl:
 
VkdIndian said:
Don't fall for this guy's fake indignation @etylo
Just the other day one of their most popular Chief Ministers called for the annexation of one of Pakistan's provinces

www.ndtv.com

No Reason Why India Cannot Take Back Sindh From Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back "Sindhu" - the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
CallSignMaverick said:
So your entire thread is based upon a joke? :rofl:
Did he say it's a joke, you can just laugh off now. By the way, we all know many in your country do share such wet dream like annexing Tibet, it's no joke.
 
India.jpg
 
hatehs said:
Don't fall for this guy's fake indignation @etylo
Just the other day one of their most popular Chief Ministers called for the annexation of one of Pakistan's provinces

www.ndtv.com

No Reason Why India Cannot Take Back Sindh From Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back "Sindhu" - the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Judging by their records of aggressions in the past on both China and Pakistan, those fools will likely do it esp when their country will be much stronger in the future.
 
etylo said:
when did I say it is the state policy now ?
You made it appear like that. Only a stupid a#s can quote one post from social media in a country of 1.2 billion to create a thread like this.

I can also find one post from any country to create a stupid thread like this.

Did you get separated from a twin brother as a child? I guess his name is @hatehs. He has same tastes like you, in creating threads by finding one post on social media.

Just connect with him. He is missing you badly. 😀
 
Bharat can conquer each and every territory across the seven seas, colonize other planets of the solar system, fight with aliens to conquer other stellar systems and rule the whole universe.

INDIAN ARMY VERY POWERFUL, SIR!
 
VkdIndian said:
You made it appear like that. Only a stupid a#s can quote one post from social media in a country of 1.2 billion to create a thread like this.

I can also find one post from any country to create a stupid thread like this.
When did I ever mention gov or any reference ? It's only your delusional mind at work or you have comprehension problem. Many in your country do share this army officer's similar wet dream, we all know.
 

