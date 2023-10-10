Are Indians that delusional ? Some plan to take China and Pakistan by 2030.

These fools need a good lesson to curb their wild wet dream.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
@etylo , I thought that you are just a stupid. But you are dumb too.These fools need a good lesson to curb their wild wet dream.
Stupid fool, when did I say it is the state policy now ? Admit it, it's public knowledge, there many fools in your la la land just like this retired army officer that have wild wet design on China, not just Tibet. Embarrassed eh, nowhere to hide you fools, you people did it in 1962, again in 2020 and very likely to do it again when you are much stronger in the future.@etylo , I thought that you are just a stupid. But you are dumb too.
How exactly does a social media post by a retired military officer make this to be a state policy? Unless you were scouring the internet for a post like this so as to create a thread.
This thread shows exactly how retarded people can create a hill out of mole hill.
Carry on with your good work.
It was a meme to troll china and its attempts of claiming lands not belonging to them in their "new map releases". But you can't expect anything much from wumaos.@etylo , I thought that you are just a stupid. But you are dumb too.
How exactly does a social media post by a retired military officer make this to be a state policy? Unless you were scouring the internet for a post like this so as to create a thread.
This thread shows exactly how retarded people can create a hill out of mole hill.
Carry on with your good work.
So your entire thread is based upon a joke?Stupid fool, when did I say it is the state policy now ? Admit it, it's public knowledge, there many fools in you la la land just like this retired army officer that have wild wet design on China, not just Tibet. Embarrassed eh, nowhere to hide you fools, you people did it in 1962 and again in 2020.
Don't fall for this guy's fake indignation @etylo@etylo , I thought that you are just a stupid. But you are dumb too.
How exactly does a social media post by a retired military officer make this to be a state policy? Unless you were scouring the internet for a post like this so as to create a thread.
This thread shows exactly how retarded people can create a hill out of mole hill.
Carry on with your good work.
Did he say it's a joke, you can just laugh off now. By the way, we all know many in your country do share such wet dream like annexing Tibet, it's no joke.So your entire thread is based upon a joke?
Judging by their records of aggressions in the past on both China and Pakistan, those fools will likely do it esp when their country will be much stronger in the future.Don't fall for this guy's fake indignation @etylo
Just the other day one of their most popular Chief Ministers called for the annexation of one of Pakistan's provinces
No Reason Why India Cannot Take Back Sindh From Pakistan: Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back "Sindhu" - the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.www.ndtv.com
You made it appear like that. Only a stupid a#s can quote one post from social media in a country of 1.2 billion to create a thread like this.when did I say it is the state policy now ?
When did I ever mention gov or any reference ? It's only your delusional mind at work or you have comprehension problem. Many in your country do share this army officer's similar wet dream, we all know.You made it appear like that. Only a stupid a#s can quote one post from social media in a country of 1.2 billion to create a thread like this.
I can also find one post from any country to create a stupid thread like this.
Hahaha. A joker got joked upon?So your entire thread is based upon a joke?