ArcelorMittal's India's Hazira expansion project expected to commissioned by 2026

AMNS India's Hazira expansion project expected to commission by 2026: Laxmi Mittal Last year, AMNS India announced plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore to increase the capacity of its Hazira steel plant to 15 million metric tonnes.

AMNS India's Hazira project to be commissioned by 2026: Laxmi Mittal - ET Infra ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi N Mittal on Wednesday expressed confidence that AMNS India's Hazira project, which is under expansion, will be commissioned by 2026.

ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman, Lakshmi N Mittal, expressed confidence that AMNS India's Hazira expansion project would be commissioned by 2026. Last year, AMNS India, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, announced plans to invest $7.4 billion to increase the capacity of its Hazira steel plant to 15 million metric tonnes (MT).Mittal made this announcement at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit. He mentioned that the Hazira expansion project is progressing rapidly, with over 20,000 people involved in its construction. The company's goal is to double production capacity in the first phase and then triple it. They also plan to manufacture advanced products and technology to reduce imports and promote self-reliance in India.Mittal emphasised the company's commitment to sustainability. He also highlighted how events like the 'Vibrant Gujarat summit have helped India attract foreign investments and contribute to its reputation as the world's fastest-growing economy.He praised Gujarat as a leading industrial state with a diverse range of industries, including petrochemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, ports, textiles, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and semiconductors. Gujarat's reliable infrastructure, stable policy environment and professional administration make it an attractive destination for investment.Mittal also stressed the importance of focusing on developing a talented workforce and embracing Industry 4.0, especially as India continues to draw global attention.