What's new

Arab Tribes Rise Against US-Proxy YPG/PKK in Syria

Trisolaran

Trisolaran

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 14, 2022
Messages
376
Reaction score
0
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
- Arab tribes captured a checkpoint jointly used by the terrorist organization PKK and the Assad regime.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697474319071207564

-Arab tribes took the vehicles left behind by the PKK as booty in the regions seized from the terrorist organization PKK.
The Humvee type armored vehicle that the USA gave to the PKK was captured by the Arab tribes.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697390054354661824

-Arab tribes took control of the town of Al-Shuhail in the east of Deir ez-Zor as a result of clashes with the terrorist organization PKK.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697381358690095586

Arab tribes captured a Hummer belonging to the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Buseyra.
-
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697354385024495924

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697514083585573018
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697512854541226348
 

Similar threads

dBSPL
Sulaymaniyah airport has been temporarily closed to flights
Replies
0
Views
427
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
UN - Child Abuse report of the US-proxy terrorist organizations
Replies
0
Views
498
dBSPL
dBSPL
Muhammed45
Massive explosions reported in US base in eastern Syria
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
dBSPL
Lafarge cement factory in northern Syria is hitting by TAF
Replies
0
Views
1K
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
New Trends in Arab Defense Policy
Replies
2
Views
771
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom