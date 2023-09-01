Arab Tribes Rise Against US-Proxy YPG/PKK in Syria

Trisolaran
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2022
- Messages
- 376
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
- Arab tribes captured a checkpoint jointly used by the terrorist organization PKK and the Assad regime.
-Arab tribes took the vehicles left behind by the PKK as booty in the regions seized from the terrorist organization PKK.
The Humvee type armored vehicle that the USA gave to the PKK was captured by the Arab tribes.
-Arab tribes took control of the town of Al-Shuhail in the east of Deir ez-Zor as a result of clashes with the terrorist organization PKK.
Arab tribes captured a Hummer belonging to the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Buseyra.
-
-Arab tribes took the vehicles left behind by the PKK as booty in the regions seized from the terrorist organization PKK.
The Humvee type armored vehicle that the USA gave to the PKK was captured by the Arab tribes.
-Arab tribes took control of the town of Al-Shuhail in the east of Deir ez-Zor as a result of clashes with the terrorist organization PKK.
Arab tribes captured a Hummer belonging to the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Buseyra.
-