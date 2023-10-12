Arab Citizens are calling for Explusion of Indians due to their support of Zionists

RayKalm
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2012
- Messages
- 2,598
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
They are finally waking up. Even quoting the Quran.
Original tweet:
Original tweet:
Attachments
-
Screenshot_20231012-120620_X.jpg303.9 KB · Views: 22
-
Screenshot_20231012-120646_X.jpg275.2 KB · Views: 7
-
Screenshot_20231012-120646_X.jpg275.2 KB · Views: 7
-
Screenshot_20231012-120652_X.jpg262.6 KB · Views: 7
-
Screenshot_20231012-120707_X.jpg276.3 KB · Views: 7
-
Screenshot_20231012-120713_X.jpg208.5 KB · Views: 6