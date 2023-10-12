What's new

Arab Citizens are calling for Explusion of Indians due to their support of Zionists

Nothing will happens, if leaders should have been as emotional as population, there would have been war each month.
 
The hindus are vicious enemy,, and you NEED to utterly boycott hindus, any Indian products and services and start clamping down on them from Indonesia to Malaysia z to the GCC and beyond

Most none south Asian Muslims don't know hindus like we do

You think their just goofy brown dudes smelling of cow shit and curry

But they have 1000 year mental trauma from Muslim empires that has broken them

They need removal


Look at this current conflict in Palestine and some of the most genocidal remarks will be from these Hindu scum
 

