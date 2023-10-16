beijingwalker
Apple’s IPhones Off to Disappointing Start in China, Study Shows
- IPhone 15 selling worse in China than its predecessor in 2022
- Sales of Apple’s flagship device are down 4.5% in comparison
By Bloomberg News
October 16, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT
Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 15 is selling far worse in China than its predecessor, according to separate analyses, reflecting stubbornly weak consumption as well as the rise of rivals like Huawei Technologies Co.
Sales of Apple’s flagship device are down 4.5% compared with the iPhone 14 over their first 17 days after release, market tracker Counterpoint Research estimated in previously unreported figures provided to Bloomberg News. Jefferies analysts led by Edison Lee reckoned sales of the iPhone 15 were down by an even sharper double-digit percentage from its predecessor after Huawei outsold Apple overall, powered by the surprising debut of the Mate 60 Pro.
