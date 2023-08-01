Apple-supplier Foxconn to invest $500 million for two component factories in India

Apple supplier Foxconn plans $500 million investment in component factories in India, Bloomberg reports Apple's main supplier, Foxconn Technology Group , is planning to invest close to $500 million to build two component factories in India, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans $500 Million Component Plants in India Apple Inc.’s main supplier, Foxconn Technology Group, plans to increase its investments to more than $1.2 billion in southern India’s Karnataka state and add two component factories there, expanding a steady diversification from China to mitigate the risks of US economic and technology sanctions.

Apple Inc.’s main supplier, Foxconn Technology Group, plans to increase its investments to more thanin southern India’s Karnataka state and add two component factories there, expanding a steady diversification from China to mitigate the risks of US economic and technology sanctionsThese factories will be built in the southern state of Karnataka and at least one of them will produce Apple parts, including for iPhones, the report said.The exact locations of the new plants in the state are yet to be decided and a formal announcement is expected as early as this week.Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.Karnataka has already approved investment to the tune of 80 billion rupees ($1 billion) by a Foxconn unit in March, making it the third southern Indian state after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to allow Foxconn plants.As part of its investment drive inin its bid to diversify beyond China,the state government said on Monday.The Foxconn Industrial Internet (601138.SS) facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source said on condition of anonymity as details are not yet public.