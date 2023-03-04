Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited multiple Indian states this week in the electronics giant's efforts to boost operations outside of China

Facility in second Indian state​

Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2023. Photo: Twitter / @HonHai_Foxconn.Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited multiple Indian states this week in the Taiwanese electronics giant’s efforts to boost operations outside of China.On Friday, Liu visited the city of Bengaluru in the southern Indian state of Karnataka where the Apple supplier has been allotted a 300-acre campus, theThe facility will be used to produce Apple iPhones, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a tweet on Friday. It will also create 100,000 jobs, he added.Liu is heading a 17-member team to the city, which met top Indian officials in capital New Delhi on Wednesday, the. The Foxconn team said it aims to “make semiconductors a success in the country,” the report added.The Foxconn chief also met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive,” the Apple supplier posted on its official Twitter account“Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system,” the prime minister’s official Twitter account posted in response.Liu’s visit to Karnataka comes on the back of ongoing talks between the state and the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer.Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiof Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.“We are in serious discussion of investment plans… and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Bommai said in a tweet after the meeting.Foxconn will also invest an undisclosed sum in India’s southern state of Telangana towards an electronics manufacturing facility, the state’s chief minister said on Thursday.The ‘historic’ investment will create 100,000 jobs in the state, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao said.The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana’s chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Foxconn chairman Young Liu earlier in the day.Rao and Liu discussed the importance of diversifying electronics manufacturing for a resilient supply chain, according to tweets by the chief minister’s office.Liu said that he was “optimistic about the investments of his company in the state,” the office said.Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon.