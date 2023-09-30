Apple may reduce the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro processor due to massive overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro​

Nan Yang
Apple may reduce the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro processor due to massive overheating of the iPhone 15 ProBy: Maksim Panasovskyi | 28.09.2023, 13:37
The problem of overheating of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones is becoming widespread. It is possible that Apple will be forced to take an unpopular step, reducing the performance of the latest 3nm A17 Pro chip.
Here's What We KnowUsers are beginning to complain more and more often about overheating of the new generation of smartphones. Technical support of the company from Cupertino is trying to reassure owners of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, saying that heating is provoked by the intensity of resource utilisation during the first installation. Experts promise that the situation will stabilise in the future.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the reason for the strong heating may be the titanium frame, as it has poor thermal conductivity. In addition, titanium is a very light metal, which also negatively affects the thermodynamics of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
When running games while charging, the heat rises up to 44° C. Some reviewers have seen temperatures rise to 50° C. At the same time, Chinese users report that sometimes the iPhone 15 Pro refused to charge due to the very high temperature.
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the problem can only be solved by artificially limiting the performance of the A17 Pro chip. However, this is unlikely to have a positive impact on sales of new smartphones. Alternatively, Apple can ignore the problem, but that won't make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max more popular either.
Source: WSJ