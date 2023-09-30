What's new

Apple may reduce the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro processor due to massive overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2010
Messages
5,197
Reaction score
1
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Apple may reduce the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro processor due to massive overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro​

By: Maksim Panasovskyi | 28.09.2023, 13:37
Apple may reduce the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro processor due to massive overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro

The problem of overheating of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones is becoming widespread. It is possible that Apple will be forced to take an unpopular step, reducing the performance of the latest 3nm A17 Pro chip.

Here's What We Know​

Users are beginning to complain more and more often about overheating of the new generation of smartphones. Technical support of the company from Cupertino is trying to reassure owners of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, saying that heating is provoked by the intensity of resource utilisation during the first installation. Experts promise that the situation will stabilise in the future.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the reason for the strong heating may be the titanium frame, as it has poor thermal conductivity. In addition, titanium is a very light metal, which also negatively affects the thermodynamics of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

When running games while charging, the heat rises up to 44° C. Some reviewers have seen temperatures rise to 50° C. At the same time, Chinese users report that sometimes the iPhone 15 Pro refused to charge due to the very high temperature.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the problem can only be solved by artificially limiting the performance of the A17 Pro chip. However, this is unlikely to have a positive impact on sales of new smartphones. Alternatively, Apple can ignore the problem, but that won't make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max more popular either.

Source: WSJ
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
iPhone 15 Pro is powered by new industry-leading ‘A17 Pro’ chip
2
Replies
24
Views
723
kuge
K
F-22Raptor
iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumors: Titanium Frame, 3nm Chip, and Stacked Battery
Replies
1
Views
260
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
GreatHanWarrior
China’s BOE to start delivering 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 OLED Displays to Apple by the end of October at the earliest
Replies
5
Views
111
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
StraightEdge
TSMC’s 3-nm Process Under Scrutiny Due to iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues
Replies
4
Views
151
MajesticPug
M
F-22Raptor
iPhone 15 Pro Max sales booming in China; 6-7 week wait times
Replies
13
Views
410
flowerfan2020
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom