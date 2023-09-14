What's new

Apple iPhone 15 series includes ISRO-made NavIC satellite system, a milestone for India

NG Missile Vessels

1694694682876.png

Union minister of state for electronics information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the recently launched Apple iPhone 15 series includes the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-made NavIC satellite system referring to it as a ‘milestone for India’. He also mentioned that these phones are available in India on the same day as they are in New York and London, which he described as a ‘proud moment’.

“The world's largest company in technology Apple has launched its new iPhone 15. During this launch, India is achieving two milestones. First, the availability of the iPhone 15 in India would be on the same day as the availability of it in New York and London...And the second is that the NavIC GPS satellite system developed by ISRO would be present in the iPhone 15,” new agency ANI quoted Union minister as saying.
Apple Inc. launched its highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series on Tuesday at its annual event ‘Wonderlust’.

What is NavIC?
To meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the nation, ISRO has established a regional navigation satellite system called Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). NavIC was erstwhile known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
1694694564802.png

NavIC is designed with a constellation of 7 satellites and a network of ground stations operating 24 x 7. Three satellites of the constellation are placed in geostationary orbit, at 32.5°E, 83°E and 129.5°E respectively, and four satellites are placed in inclined geosynchronous orbit with equatorial crossing of 55°E and 111.75°E respectively, with inclination of 29° (two satellites in each plane). The ground network consists of control centre, precise timing facility, range and integrity monitoring stations, two-way ranging stations, etc.

NavIC offers two services: Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users. These two services are provided in both L5 (1176.45 MHz) and S band (2498.028 MHz). NavIC coverage area includes India and a region up to 1500 km beyond Indian boundary. NavIC signals are designed to provide user position accuracy better than 20m and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds, outperforming many of its global navigation satellite system counterparts, according to ISRO.

The development of the system was, in part, a response to the uncertainty of accessing global navigation satellite systems controlled by foreign governments, particularly in situations of hostility. An example of this occurred in 1999 when the Indian military requested Global Positioning System (GPS) data for the Kargil region from the United States, but the request was denied, depriving them of critical information. In May 2006, the Indian government granted approval for the project.

NavIC applications include, terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation, location-based services, personal mobility, monitoring of resources, surveying, scientific research, time dissemination, synchronization, as well as the dissemination of safety-of-life alerts.
NG Missile Vessels said:
An example of this occurred in 1999 when the Indian military requested Global Positioning System (GPS) data for the Kargil region from the United States, but the request was denied, depriving them of critical information.
Goes to show the implicit support from USA during that time.
Comparing it to status of relationship between Pakistan and USA now (25 years later).
Couldn't help thinking of this is because the mil leadership fudged up the Afghanistan situation.
No point blaming any civilian leadership in pak.. we all know now, the actual decision makers in any of these were the almighty fajr namazis
 

