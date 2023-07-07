What's new

Apple goes against trend, sees 8% increase during China's 6.18 sales festival

seekingalpha.com

Apple goes against trend, sees 8% increase during China's 6.18 sales festival

Last month's 6.18 sales event in China saw a sharp year-over-year drop in smartphone sales, but Apple (AAPL) managed to go against the trend. Read for more.
seekingalpha.com

Last month's 6.18 sales event in China saw a sharp year-over-year drop in smartphone sales, but Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) managed to go against the trend, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

The research firm said that Apple (AAPL) managed to see an 8% year-over-year increase in sales as it faced a lack of "significant competition."

However, Counterpoint added that e-commerce websites offered discounts of around 20% on the iPhone to boost sales during the period.

China's biggest e-commerce providers include JD.com (JD), Alibaba's (BABA) Taobao and Tmall, among others.

Overall smartphone sales fell 8% year-over-year during the period, Counterpoint added.

Huawei managed to see the largest jump during the shopping event, as year-over-year sales rose 52%. Conversely, other smartphone brands continued to see weakness, as Oppo, Xiaomi, HONOR and vivo all experienced declines of 13% or more.

The 6.18 sales event started on June 1 and ran until June 18.
 
REhorror said:
High prices =/= good quality.
Maybe it's mass brainwashing.


Well Apple has been selling iPhones in China for over 14 years so any fad or notion of it being a luxury should be over by now.
gs.statcounter.com

Mobile Operating System Market Share China | Statcounter Global Stats

This graph shows the market share of mobile operating systems in China based on over 5 billion monthly page views.
gs.statcounter.com
ChinaOS.png


Most people in the US buy Apple products because they just work. Like a Toyota. It starts everyday and doesn't give you problems.

No fuss. No wackiness. Not really a prestige thing. Nobody buys a Toyota for prestige. They buy it because they don't need any added headaches in their life. Pay extra to head off a a headache..sure! iPhone has almost a 60% marketshare in the US.

gs.statcounter.com

Mobile Operating System Market Share United States Of America | Statcounter Global Stats

This graph shows the market share of mobile operating systems in United States Of America based on over 5 billion monthly page views.
gs.statcounter.com
marketshareUS.png



Japan even higher since they hate both the Chinese and the Koreans I guess.
JapanOS.png
 

I have a thing seeing where some people buying Apple who then recommend other people to buy Apple.

I got recommended to buy Apple like 5 times by other Apple-ists, it feels like a cult sometimes. And of course, I always say no.

Oppo, Samsung or Sony, no Apple!
 
REhorror said:
I have a thing seeing where some people buying Apple who then recommend other people to buy Apple.

I got recommended to buy Apple like 5 times by other Apple-ists, it feels like a cult sometimes. And of course, I always say no.

Oppo, Samsung or Sony, no Apple!


Yeah well if they started selling iPhones for 1/10 of the current price I'm sure you'd see a rapid increase in iPhone users.
 

