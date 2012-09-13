Any questions Regarding India

Riteon
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2012
- Messages
- 759
- Reaction score
- 0
Seeing how good the the thread on china has gone thanks to djsjs,chauism and other members from china..........i hope this thread will be able to answer all Qs [taboos incl if moderator allows] on INDIA
All TROLL : guys lets keep it to a minimum.....being a thread on india...i expect our Pak and BD friends to be extra enthusiastic.......All indians ,lets keep it clean and not encourage digressions and trolls..........
All TROLL : guys lets keep it to a minimum.....being a thread on india...i expect our Pak and BD friends to be extra enthusiastic.......All indians ,lets keep it clean and not encourage digressions and trolls..........