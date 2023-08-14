What's new

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC won't succeed: China

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,268
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1692036340266.png

Condemning the terrorist attack targeting Chinese engineers in Gwadar, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Monday said that any attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not succeed.

“China will continue to work with the Pakistani side to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing which resumed here at the International Press Center (IPC) after the summer holidays.

He made it clear that “any attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the development of CPEC will not succeed.”

Sharing the details of the incident, he said that on August 13, a convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked by roadside bombs and gunshots. No Chinese citizens were killed or injured.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese side strongly condemned those terrorist attacks, and has asked the Pakistani side to hold the perpetrators accountable.

He said that the Chinese Embassy and the Consulate in Pakistan have launched emergency response measures immediately and reminded Chinese citizens, companies, and institutions, working on projects in Pakistan to stay vigilant and take measures to bolster security, closely follow the security situation, guard against security risks and keep themselves safe.

The spokesperson said that China will continue to work with the Pakistani side to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.
dunyanews.tv

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC won't succeed: China

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC won’t succeed: China
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Sorry China , if you want CPEC to be successful you have to support democracy in Pakistan. Generals sold their country for $ and China thinks they will not sabotage CPEC?

Oversea Pakistani billionaires are few and want nothing to do with Pakistan otherwise perfect time for them to interact with China and European countries to put pressure on generals.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 years of CPEC: Chinese vice premier to reach Pakistan tomorrow
Replies
2
Views
204
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China to stand by Pakistan no matter how int'l landscape may change: President Xi
Replies
1
Views
184
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China vows to safeguard Pakistan’s interests, drive economic prosperity
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
Cheepek
China hopes Pakistan political forces will uphold stability
Replies
3
Views
678
maithil
M
Edevelop
Pakistan, China revive CPEC Phase-II
2
Replies
28
Views
702
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom