Ansarallah mobilize for Gaza deployment

The Houthis began a general mobilization for war against Israel in the Gaza Strip
The authorities of northern Yemen, controlled by the Shiite Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), have launched a general popular mobilization to train fighters who can take part in hostilities on the side of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Assad said that mobilization is taking place in all provinces of northern Yemen, where training camps have been opened. Tens of thousands of young people have volunteered for military training and several groups have already graduated in different provinces of the country. The Houthi spokesman stressed that the purpose of creating the people's army is to support the Palestinians in Gaza, who are suffering from the actions of the Israeli occupation army and the United States. He also said that if opportunities and conditions exist, these fighters can go to the Gaza Strip to participate in military operations.
However, al-Assad noted that there is no need to involve these reservists in fighting on the side of northern Yemen, since the country has a regular army and developed military potential.
The moves come amid reports from Bloomberg that the US and its allies are considering striking Houthi positions in Yemen. Also, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of Operation Guardian of Prosperity, aimed at ensuring the safety of shipping in the Red Sea in response to the increasing attacks by the Houthis, obstructing ships traveling to Israeli ports.
The Ansar Allah movement, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, has warned of its intention to attack ships linked to Israel and called on other countries to recall their crews. In response, some shipping companies, including BP and Equinor, suspended services through the Red Sea.
Подробнее на: https://avia-pro.net/news/husity-na...iyu-dlya-voyny-protiv-izrailya-v-sektore-gaza
The authorities of northern Yemen, controlled by the Shiite Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), have launched a general popular mobilization to train fighters who can take part in hostilities on the side of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Assad said that mobilization is taking place in all provinces of northern Yemen, where training camps have been opened. Tens of thousands of young people have volunteered for military training and several groups have already graduated in different provinces of the country. The Houthi spokesman stressed that the purpose of creating the people's army is to support the Palestinians in Gaza, who are suffering from the actions of the Israeli occupation army and the United States. He also said that if opportunities and conditions exist, these fighters can go to the Gaza Strip to participate in military operations.
However, al-Assad noted that there is no need to involve these reservists in fighting on the side of northern Yemen, since the country has a regular army and developed military potential.
The moves come amid reports from Bloomberg that the US and its allies are considering striking Houthi positions in Yemen. Also, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of Operation Guardian of Prosperity, aimed at ensuring the safety of shipping in the Red Sea in response to the increasing attacks by the Houthis, obstructing ships traveling to Israeli ports.
The Ansar Allah movement, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, has warned of its intention to attack ships linked to Israel and called on other countries to recall their crews. In response, some shipping companies, including BP and Equinor, suspended services through the Red Sea.
Подробнее на: https://avia-pro.net/news/husity-na...iyu-dlya-voyny-protiv-izrailya-v-sektore-gaza