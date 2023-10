HRCP is appalled by reports from Islamabad that residents of Afghan origin are being evicted summarily from their homes and that settlements of Afghan refugees are being razed by the state. This is blatantly xenophobic and must cease. The government must understand that the forcible deportation of vulnerable Afghans is neither sound nor practical: it will put many of them at risk in their home country and is likely to separate families, including women and children. Repatriation must only ever be voluntary and ensure that the rights of the most vulnerable are protected, including their right to shelter, healthcare and legal counsel. Pakistan would be better served if it were to expedite the registration of refugees and legislate to protect their rights as residents. #protectrefugees 12.7KViews