Another Landmark for PIA under Military Junta Rule

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Good news just do not stop coming in; more power to our beloved generals to do great things for country.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701945613867237783
PIA Planes Grounded in Dubai and Dammam Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently had flight disruptions due to a shortage of aircraft, as planes in operation were stuck in Middle Eastern
PIA on verge of collapse, says airline director

Senior official says flight operations feared to be suspended by Sep 15 if emergency funds not provided
Crimson Blue said:
Good news just do not stop coming in; more power to our beloved generals to do great things for coutry.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701945613867237783
All plan to privatize PIA ..sell to some GCC countries and mega sale is coming for Steel Mill....
 

