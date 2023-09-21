Another Khalistani killed in Canada today

pikkuboss
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2016
- Messages
- 1,253
- Reaction score
- -10
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
India is doubling down on Canada. I think NSA got necessary approval from CIA to go for the kill. Trudeau is isolated.NIA published the list and today one down.
RAAA ki sazish?
What have you done Rawjesh? Now Justin boy will melt crying.India is doubling down on Canada. I think NSA got necessary approval from CIA to go for the kill. Trudeau is isolated.
Of course. But his name was on the NIA wanted list released yesterday.False flag operation
Of course. But his name was on the NIA wanted list released yesterday.
View attachment 954936
Yep, I know India didn't do it but Dar achha hai.A person has been deliberately chosen from that list to make it look like an India job.
Even if we had to do it, why would we do it at this moment when all eyes are already on us.
I wouldn't arrest 33 and 34 they have a good look.Of course. But his name was on the NIA wanted list released yesterday.
View attachment 954936
Yep, I know India didn't do it but Dar achha hai.
India may be a little adventurous but not reckless.A person has been deliberately chosen from that list to make it look like an India job.
When did India claim that? This is a false Flag.So India is claiming murdering more Canadian citizens without trial or courts?
These kinds of gang killings happens all the time in Canada.India may be a little adventurous but not reckless.
When did India claim that? This is a false Flag.
These kinds of gang killings happens all the time in Canada.