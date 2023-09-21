What's new

Another Khalistani killed in Canada today

Paitoo said:
False flag operation
Of course. But his name was on the NIA wanted list released yesterday.
Paitoo said:
A person has been deliberately chosen from that list to make it look like an India job.

Even if we had to do it, why would we do it at this moment when all eyes are already on us.
Yep, I know India didn't do it but Dar achha hai.
 
pikkuboss said:
When did India claim that? This is a false Flag.


These kinds of gang killings happens all the time in Canada.
That's what your doing

You just claimed India is murdering Canadian citizens, without any trial, judge, jury or court system
Like some jungle raj in UP under Yogi🤣🤣
 

