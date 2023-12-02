beijingwalker
Another high speed rail in high Tibetan Plateau in operation after 12 years construction
By Xinhua News Agency
02-Dec-2023
A 238-km stretch of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway is now operational after a remarkable 12-year construction journey. This line is the first to traverse the expansive territory predominantly inhabited by the Tibetan and Qiang ethnic groups.
