Another high speed rail in high Tibetan Plateau in operation after 12 years construction

By Xinhua News Agency
02-Dec-2023



A 238-km stretch of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway is now operational after a remarkable 12-year construction journey. This line is the first to traverse the expansive territory predominantly inhabited by the Tibetan and Qiang ethnic groups.

High-speed railway opens to traffic in west China | Macau Business

China, MNA | A 238-km stretch of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway is now operational after a remarkable 12-year construction journey.
