Anju receives 'land among other gifts for embracing Islam'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1690714385753.png

An Indian woman, Anju, who made headlines at home and abroad for traveling to Upper Dir and marrying a Pakistani man, has received a piece of land and other gifts as a token of appreciation for embracing Islam, Hindustan Times reported.
The gifts, including Rs50,000 and 10 marla housing land, were presented to Anju — who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam — by Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The 35-year-old Indian divorcee travelled to Pakistan legally on a valid visa and wedded Nasrullah, her 29-year-old Facebook friend, after accepting Islam as her new religion in a shocking turn of events.
A video has surfaced on social media where Abbasi was seen visiting Anju and Nasrullah at their residence.
In the video, he said he presented the gifts to Anju to make her feel at home in Pakistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684966577047838722


"Anju has come here from India and converted to Islam. So these gifts are to welcome her, to congratulate her as we are immensely happy. This is just a small attempt to appreciate her," he said.
"Secondly, when someone moves to a new place, the main problem is housing. Since we have a project running, we thought it better to accommodate them [Anju and Nasrullah] here," Abbasi said.
He said that all of it was to assure Anju that she would not face any difficulty after conversion to Islam.
The mother of two from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh crossed the Wagah border on Pakistan's visa, which is valid for a month, on July 22.
However, being a foreigner, she’ll have to request the Home Ministry in case she wants to extend her visit.
www.geo.tv

Indian woman wedded her Facebook friend in Pakistan in a shocking turn of events earlier this month
www.geo.tv
 

