Angry mop in lahore almost killed shabaz shrif. This is future for asim munir as well

Maula Jatt said: WTF happened to Lahore?

people can hate the army but SS was a respected figure in Lahore Click to expand...

You are not connected with reality man!...on topic: people have lost trust and hope. Army is in hand with corruption. Judges are sellout. People are angry and therefore mob-justice is all left. Just they are short of support by IA/RAW like 71, then you can see who will have the last laugh. The problem is Amry fails to see that.If the atrocities continue, KPK people can be easily exploited for an armed rebellion as they have weapons, and can be supplied through Afg. GB and AK are roaring against the govt and nobody is paying attention to that. All are lost in their tiny world to subdue IK and bring NS into power.IK is a unanimous leader. Without a central leader, ethnic and religious power will fill the gap. KPK is more related to Pashtun sentiment than 'mutala-e-Pakistan'. GB and AK already have separate govt and identity.Let's hope some sanity prevails before something hits pharoh's head and knocks some sense in it.