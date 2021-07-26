What's new

Anatolians only have 7% genes from Central Asia, we are "Greek" Muslims

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 4, 2020
Messages
4,795
Reaction score
-25
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Celal Şengor, a professor from Turkey, made another hit against the mythology of a majority-Turkish admixture in the genetic make up Turkish-citizens, particularly those from Anatolia.

Speaking on television, the professor said that the genes of Anatolian peoples is made up of only 7% from Central Asia, the homeland of Turkic tribes.

However, the bigger surprise is what came next.

“A relevant DNA research was done in Anatolia and it turned out that we are very much Indo-Europeans,” the professor said.

“Do not forget that we are the heirs of Byzantium,” the professor continued, adding: “And because of this there were many marriages during the Ottoman period. That is why we are Muslim Rûm.”

Rûm is a derivative of the term Rhomaioi-East Roman (Ῥωμαῖοι) and is used in many Islamic countries to refer to Greeks.

Rûm is found in the pre-Islamic Namara inscription and later in the Quran (7th century), where it is used to refer to the contemporary Byzantine (Eastern Roman) Empire under its Greek-speaking emperors of the Heraclian dynasty.

Turkey calls its Greek minority Rûm, such as those living in Constantinople, Tenedos and Imvros, and refers to Greeks within Greece as Yunani (Ionian).

In this way, they differentiate the Greeks of Greece and the Greeks of Turkey.

In response to Şengor’s television segment, Turkey-born Professor Mehmet Efe Caman, who describes himself on Twitter as an “Anatolian from Constantinople with roots in Crete and Paphlagonia [on the Black Sea],” said:

“Professor Şengör says that: ‘We are Roman’ because he cannot say that today’s Turkophone Anatolians are Islamized and linguistically assimilated Greeks. Turkish-supremacist racism will collapse.

“I had the Central Asian Gene at 8.2%. It is still above the number mentioned by Professor Şengör and Murat Bardakçı.

“Joking aside, it is impossible to understand why the Turkish state has taught children the Turkish-supremacist and racist myth of ‘mass migration from Central Asia to Anatolia’ in schools for 100 years.

“Why did the Turkish state want to hide that the Anatolian people largely had Greco-Roman roots? What was the reason for this secret? Why were they afraid?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410027794055245828

“Why did they carefully conceal the Greek origin of the large Turkish-speaking masses who were Islamized and due to linguistic assimilation?”, the professor pondered.

It is recalled that earlier this month the Turkish DNA Project, a misinformation portal known for posting genetic graphs and charts without references or sources, expressed frustration with Ancestry.com, the largest for-profit genealogy company in the world.

The misinformation project called for “all Turks to boycott this company: Ancestry.”

“AncestryDNA prioritizes to demonize the Turkish people and delegitimaze their presence in Turkey rather than giving information about the genetic structure of the relevant population,” they said in a now deleted Twitter post.

Ancestry.com highlighted that after the Ottoman conquest of Pontos in today’s Turkey’s southeastern Black Sea coast, the “Pontian Greeks adopted Turkish language and culture, and many converted to Islam in order to have greater opportunities in Turkish society.”

Ancestry.com also highlighted that another round of Turkification of Pontian Greeks occurred after the second Russo-Turkish War (1828-29).

With the advent of genetic testing, more and more Turkish citizens and diaspora communities are discovering that they are actually Turkified peoples, mostly pointing towards Greek.

Ancestry.com highlighted that after the Ottoman conquest of Pontos in today’s Turkey’s southeastern Black Sea coast, the “Pontian Greeks adopted Turkish language and culture, and many converted to Islam in order to have greater opportunities in Turkish society.”

Ancestry.com also highlighted that another round of Turkification of Pontian Greeks occurred after the second Russo-Turkish War (1828-29).

With the advent of genetic testing, more and more Turkish citizens and diaspora communities are discovering that they are actually Turkified peoples, mostly pointing towards Greek.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399345295381630978

greekcitytimes.com

Professor Celal Şengor: Anatolians Only Have 7% Genes From Central Asia, We Are Rûm (Greek) Muslims

Celal Şengor, a professor from Turkey, made another hit against the mythology of a majority-Turkish admixture in the genetic make up Turkish-citizens,
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com
greekcitytimes.com

Turkish DNA Project Calls For Boycott After Ancestry.com Highlights Many Greeks Were Turkified

UPDATE: Since publication of this article, the Turkish DNA Project deleted their tweet.
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com
 
Song Hong said:
Celal Şengor, a professor from Turkey, made another hit against the mythology of a majority-Turkish admixture in the genetic make up Turkish-citizens, particularly those from Anatolia.

Speaking on television, the professor said that the genes of Anatolian peoples is made up of only 7% from Central Asia, the homeland of Turkic tribes.

However, the bigger surprise is what came next.

“A relevant DNA research was done in Anatolia and it turned out that we are very much Indo-Europeans,” the professor said.

“Do not forget that we are the heirs of Byzantium,” the professor continued, adding: “And because of this there were many marriages during the Ottoman period. That is why we are Muslim Rûm.”

Rûm is a derivative of the term Rhomaioi-East Roman (Ῥωμαῖοι) and is used in many Islamic countries to refer to Greeks.

Rûm is found in the pre-Islamic Namara inscription and later in the Quran (7th century), where it is used to refer to the contemporary Byzantine (Eastern Roman) Empire under its Greek-speaking emperors of the Heraclian dynasty.

Turkey calls its Greek minority Rûm, such as those living in Constantinople, Tenedos and Imvros, and refers to Greeks within Greece as Yunani (Ionian).

In this way, they differentiate the Greeks of Greece and the Greeks of Turkey.

In response to Şengor’s television segment, Turkey-born Professor Mehmet Efe Caman, who describes himself on Twitter as an “Anatolian from Constantinople with roots in Crete and Paphlagonia [on the Black Sea],” said:

“Professor Şengör says that: ‘We are Roman’ because he cannot say that today’s Turkophone Anatolians are Islamized and linguistically assimilated Greeks. Turkish-supremacist racism will collapse.

“I had the Central Asian Gene at 8.2%. It is still above the number mentioned by Professor Şengör and Murat Bardakçı.

“Joking aside, it is impossible to understand why the Turkish state has taught children the Turkish-supremacist and racist myth of ‘mass migration from Central Asia to Anatolia’ in schools for 100 years.

“Why did the Turkish state want to hide that the Anatolian people largely had Greco-Roman roots? What was the reason for this secret? Why were they afraid?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410027794055245828

“Why did they carefully conceal the Greek origin of the large Turkish-speaking masses who were Islamized and due to linguistic assimilation?”, the professor pondered.

It is recalled that earlier this month the Turkish DNA Project, a misinformation portal known for posting genetic graphs and charts without references or sources, expressed frustration with Ancestry.com, the largest for-profit genealogy company in the world.

The misinformation project called for “all Turks to boycott this company: Ancestry.”

“AncestryDNA prioritizes to demonize the Turkish people and delegitimaze their presence in Turkey rather than giving information about the genetic structure of the relevant population,” they said in a now deleted Twitter post.

Ancestry.com highlighted that after the Ottoman conquest of Pontos in today’s Turkey’s southeastern Black Sea coast, the “Pontian Greeks adopted Turkish language and culture, and many converted to Islam in order to have greater opportunities in Turkish society.”

Ancestry.com also highlighted that another round of Turkification of Pontian Greeks occurred after the second Russo-Turkish War (1828-29).

With the advent of genetic testing, more and more Turkish citizens and diaspora communities are discovering that they are actually Turkified peoples, mostly pointing towards Greek.

Ancestry.com highlighted that after the Ottoman conquest of Pontos in today’s Turkey’s southeastern Black Sea coast, the “Pontian Greeks adopted Turkish language and culture, and many converted to Islam in order to have greater opportunities in Turkish society.”

Ancestry.com also highlighted that another round of Turkification of Pontian Greeks occurred after the second Russo-Turkish War (1828-29).

With the advent of genetic testing, more and more Turkish citizens and diaspora communities are discovering that they are actually Turkified peoples, mostly pointing towards Greek.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399345295381630978

greekcitytimes.com

Professor Celal Şengor: Anatolians Only Have 7% Genes From Central Asia, We Are Rûm (Greek) Muslims

Celal Şengor, a professor from Turkey, made another hit against the mythology of a majority-Turkish admixture in the genetic make up Turkish-citizens,
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com
greekcitytimes.com

Turkish DNA Project Calls For Boycott After Ancestry.com Highlights Many Greeks Were Turkified

UPDATE: Since publication of this article, the Turkish DNA Project deleted their tweet.
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com
Click to expand...

This reminds me of a joke shared among anthropologist:

"The Turks are more Greeks than they realize, while the Greeks are more Arabs than they like to admit."
 
It is disgusting and deranged to go to the streets and call anybody "daddy".
 
Indoeuropean is a language group lol. Nothing to do with race. At this point we could say magic Johnson is indoeuropean because he speaks English. There is such a thing as European identity and Turks will never be European unless they change religion. Europe is a Christian land with common culture. Turks are Muslims. Does not matter if they are blond and blue eyed as long as their names are Abdul or Mahomed. In Bosnia they were skinning Muslim people alive even though they were ethnically Serbo-Croats.
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
This reminds me of a joke shared among anthropologist:

"The Turks are more Greeks than they realize, while the Greeks are more Arabs than they like to admit."
Click to expand...
Genetic archelogy has determined that ancient Anatolians farmers that migrated to central Europe 1000's of years ago are one of the key progenitor groups for all Europeans (not just Greeks). This is also how farming spread from the ME to Europe.

The second key progenitor groups for all Europeans are ancient Caucasian migrants that arrived to Europe about 4k years ago. Northern Europeans have more Caucasian genetics. Southern Europeans are have more Anatolians genetics. All Europeans are descendants of northern middle easterners.
 
The theoretical root of all "population exchange" in this region is because someone believe their father came from China.

This is a big joke of titanic proportion and a big disgrace to humanity.
 
Anatolians have about 5 - 20% East Asian. The average is 11%.

Taking into account that Central Asian Turks like Turkmen are on average 50% East Asian, the average Anatolian Turk has around 22% Turkmen ancestry.

22% is a lot. Not quite "Greek Muslim".

Think about a Spanish origin person with 22% Amerindian ancestry. Now that's a Mestizo, not true Spanish anymore.
 
The true color of Turks are already long revealed but perpetually denied by they themselves.

1627275496350.png


1627275714417.png


1627275630891.png
 
I have never seen any converts being so ruthless to their brothers who prefer their original way of life.

Also I have never seen anyone who got nothing to do with Chinese, so passionate inventing lies that they are related to someone in China.
 
Who cares about genetics, if they identify as turks and follow turkish traditions, they are for anyone else looking basically Turks.
 
Song Hong said:
I have never seen any converts being so ruthless to their brothers who prefer their original way of life.
Click to expand...

Technically though Christianity isn't the original way of life Greeks, that would be ancient Hellenic religion
 
Celal Sengor is not a turkish(etnic) so he talk bull chit, let him alone
 
Why people keep running after race? Humans have migrated and remigrated and married with diverse races. It doesnt matter what race u are, Islam came to demolish the racist societies. A black slave Bilal RA was as respectable as any other, Salman farsi RA was seen equal to arabs. Once someone becomes muslim, the race becomes irrelevant.
This is the main point of Islam that tje west tried to demolish as a result of WW1 and 2. They divided muslims into countries based on races and tried to end that thinking of ummah and they have succeeded.
 

Similar threads

H
  • Locked
Turkish man: Arabs, Pakistanis, and Afghans are genetically less than humans, and we Turks are superior to them!
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
161
Views
4K
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
islamrules2020
  • Locked
Turkish hardcore racist kaffir trying to stop a woman from speaking Arabic
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
3K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Akritas
Greek FA Dendias to Turkey: We reject the neo-Ottoman bullies
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
5K
Akritas
Akritas
Akritas
Akar annoyed with responses by Greek MPs at NATO meeting
Replies
5
Views
643
Foinikas
Foinikas
Dai Toruko
Greek spy providing intelligence from Turkey caught by MIT op
Replies
2
Views
854
Akritas
Akritas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom