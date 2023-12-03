An Image From 2002 Standoff With India!

Windjammer
This image is said to be taken from the 2002 standoff between India and Pakistan. The knife edge standoff lasted for some 10 months when around a million troops confronted on the border. Pakistan Air Force F-16 fully armed and parked at the end of the runway, with their pilots geared up, sitting in the winter sun, ready to meet any challenge.
@PanzerKiel @Talon @Trailer23
