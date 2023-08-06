Amir Paracha & Shehzad Roy: Fair Living Wage, Investing in People & Enacting Change | TBT

_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,102
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Amir Paracha & Shehzad Roy: Fair Living Wage, Investing in People & Enacting Change | 346 | TBT
Amir Paracha is the President of OICCI and Chairman & CEO of Unilever Pakistan, while Shehzad Roy is the Founder and President of Zindagi Trust.
00:00 Introduction
02:05 Current Situation
05:57 Fair Living Wage
08:25 The Mindset in Pakistan
11:41 Approach
12:04 Reducing Attrition Rate
17:35 Positive Outcomes
19:21 Minimum Wage vs. Fair Living Wage
22:30 Unilever’s Pledge
24:58 Holistic View
32:43 Starting with Fairness
37:40 Steps towards Impact
43:03 Practical Roadmap
49:18 Data Insights
51:04 Unlocking Young Minds: AI-Powered Learning
56:03 About Durbeen
58:50 Pakistan's Current Economy
01:03:35 Pakistan of 2050
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123 @Valar. @CLUMSY @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai