Amid unrest, Shehbaz offers to parley with Imran

When dacots politicians are the rulers of the country and one must not expect anything better from these criminals other then lies, deception and loot mar on the grand scale.

Shame behind all this criminal activity these crooked, incompetent, useless, alcoholic, womaniser, with chest full of tin medals generals who are the main culprits. Democracy is there for a reason so all populous is part of the the decision making but when some one takes away their lawful rights then people will react and these criminals will have no where to run to. Its matter of time when people are going to pick up the weapons and will drag these generals out of there secluded farm houses and bring them on the road. Where and how far these grade 22 generals are going to run to abroad, then what live and die abroad like Musharraf did and your own soil have shrunk on you?