Cash GK

American surrender Ukraine to Russia and Saudis surrender Palestine to amaraicns asim munier surrendered kashmir to india.

American surrender Ukraine to Russia, Saudis and Pakistan surrender Palestine to amaraicns. Hamas attack changed world politics and Russians are real winners but amaraicn saved Isreal and and sacrificed Ukraine for that . Recently fox news interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin which is his first Intracion after three year with US and UK run media, since they canceled him. It shows usa and Russian Presidents will meet soon to Normalization. Hamas attack turned the table. Iranian are seeing the game and betrayal by Saudia
Usa and uk are saving the day and tohave war next day.
 

