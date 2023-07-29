American broadcasters change World Championships medal tally to show America on top, despite less gold medals than Australia​

and China. a huge LMFAO
Daanyal Saeed from News.com.au
July 29th, 2023 1:25 pm
The Americans have shown they can’t handle losing after an eagle-eyed sportswriter noticed a peculiar change to the way the medal tally at this week’s 2023 Aquatics World Championships in Fukuoka was being reported on.
With the event being one of world swimming’s premier events and serving as the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris
Olympics, it is hugely important as a gauge of where nations are at ahead of Olympic years.
With the Australian swim team, the Dolphins, in the midst of a historic golden generation of talent, including the record-breaking likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Ariane Titmus and the resurgence of experienced male talent like Cameron McEvoy, the benchmark Americans have had a run for their money in Japan this week.
Amid the Dolphins’ dominating performance in the pool, swimming journalist Braden Keith noticed an interesting shift in the coverage of the Championships by America’s broadcaster of the event NBC.
The American graphic appeared to show the medal tally in order of total medals, rather than the traditional ordering of gold-silver-bronze, which kept Team USA on top of the tally, rather than the Australians.
Keith noted that NBC had begun the event using the traditional ordering, but then switched to total medals when it became apparent that the Americans kept losing out to the Australians.
Braden Keith posted this photo to Twitter of the NBC/Peacock medal tally for the 2023 World Aquatics championships in Fukuoka. Photo: TwitterSource: Supplied
The Australians had 10 gold medals at the end of day six of the swimming events, with the Americans on three.
Americans have missed out on gold medals to Aussies in Fukuoka in ten different events so far across both men’s and women’s disciplines, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“Today, NBC and USA Swimming officially waved the white flag at the end of finals by changing their medals table graphic to a total medals sort,” Keith wrote on Twitter with a photo of the tally.
“That wasn’t their approach at the beginning of the meet. The total medal sort bothers me far less than the “using whichever sort we think we’re going to win does.
“Sports aren’t fun if the same team wins all the time. I understand that people love the home country ‘winning’, but there’s room for a redemption story once in a while too.
“Bigger question is how are the tables being sorted behind closed doors? Is the result going to be brushed away or addressed and learned from?”
Fans were scathing of the cheeky move from American broadcasters, with Melbourne artist Callum Shaw saying “even when (the Americans) are not number one, they can confidently rely on the fact that most of their population isn’t data literate.”
More @ https://www.foxsports.com.au/more-s...a/news-story/2cddcbc1e594373a4009a55353beab08
Now the real medal count after day six.
American broadcasters change World Championships medal tally to show America on top, despite less gold medals than AustraliaSensational Mollie strikes GOLD again! | 00:43
Daanyal Saeed from News.com.au
July 29th, 2023 1:25 pm
The Americans have shown they can’t handle losing after an eagle-eyed sportswriter noticed a peculiar change to the way the medal tally at this week’s 2023 Aquatics World Championships in Fukuoka was being reported on.
With the event being one of world swimming’s premier events and serving as the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris
Olympics, it is hugely important as a gauge of where nations are at ahead of Olympic years.
With the Australian swim team, the Dolphins, in the midst of a historic golden generation of talent, including the record-breaking likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Ariane Titmus and the resurgence of experienced male talent like Cameron McEvoy, the benchmark Americans have had a run for their money in Japan this week.
Amid the Dolphins’ dominating performance in the pool, swimming journalist Braden Keith noticed an interesting shift in the coverage of the Championships by America’s broadcaster of the event NBC.
The American graphic appeared to show the medal tally in order of total medals, rather than the traditional ordering of gold-silver-bronze, which kept Team USA on top of the tally, rather than the Australians.
Keith noted that NBC had begun the event using the traditional ordering, but then switched to total medals when it became apparent that the Americans kept losing out to the Australians.
The Australians had 10 gold medals at the end of day six of the swimming events, with the Americans on three.
Americans have missed out on gold medals to Aussies in Fukuoka in ten different events so far across both men’s and women’s disciplines, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“Today, NBC and USA Swimming officially waved the white flag at the end of finals by changing their medals table graphic to a total medals sort,” Keith wrote on Twitter with a photo of the tally.
“That wasn’t their approach at the beginning of the meet. The total medal sort bothers me far less than the “using whichever sort we think we’re going to win does.
“Sports aren’t fun if the same team wins all the time. I understand that people love the home country ‘winning’, but there’s room for a redemption story once in a while too.
“Bigger question is how are the tables being sorted behind closed doors? Is the result going to be brushed away or addressed and learned from?”
Fans were scathing of the cheeky move from American broadcasters, with Melbourne artist Callum Shaw saying “even when (the Americans) are not number one, they can confidently rely on the fact that most of their population isn’t data literate.”
More @ https://www.foxsports.com.au/more-s...a/news-story/2cddcbc1e594373a4009a55353beab08
Now the real medal count after day six.