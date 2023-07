American broadcasters change World Championships medal tally to show America on top, despite less gold medals than Australia​

Sensational Mollie strikes GOLD again! | 00:43

July 29th, 2023 1:25 pm

With the event being one of world swimming's premier events and serving as the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is hugely important as a gauge of where nations are at ahead of Olympic years.

With the Australian swim team, the Dolphins, in the midst of a historic golden generation of talent, including the record-breaking likes of Mollie O'Callaghan, Ariane Titmus and the resurgence of experienced male talent like Cameron McEvoy, the benchmark Americans have had a run for their money in Japan this week.

Amid the Dolphins' dominating performance in the pool, swimming journalist Braden Keith noticed an interesting shift in the coverage of the Championships by America's broadcaster of the event NBC.

The American graphic appeared to show the medal tally in order of total medals, rather than the traditional ordering of gold-silver-bronze, which kept Team USA on top of the tally, rather than the Australians.

Keith noted that NBC had begun the event using the traditional ordering, but then switched to total medals when it became apparent that the Americans kept losing out to the Australians.

Braden Keith posted this photo to Twitter of the NBC/Peacock medal tally for the 2023 World Aquatics championships in Fukuoka. Photo: Twitter

The Australians had 10 gold medals at the end of day six of the swimming events, with the Americans on three.

Americans have missed out on gold medals to Aussies in Fukuoka in ten different events so far across both men's and women's disciplines, and it hasn't gone unnoticed.